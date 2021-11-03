This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

French choreographer Sadeck Waff is renowned for his visually compelling performances, centred around arm and hand movements.

By Sian Moore

A unifying performance with stirring vocals and triumphant brass, ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

French choreographer Sadeck Waff is renowned for his visually compelling performances, centred around arm and hand movements.

And his latest masterpiece, soundtracked with soaring choral voices and powerful brass, is just as stirring.

Performed as part of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games closing ceremony, and ahead of the 2024 games in Paris, 126 professional and amateur performers gave a spellbinding show to music from the Orchestre National de France.

Speaking of the “honour” of choreographing the performance, Sadeck said: “This week of creating and sharing with a mix of people from all walks of life has comforted me about the power and beauty of being human.”

He also described the project as a “show that knew how to transmit values ​​that have always animated me, human and universal”.

The powerful piece of music, simply titled ‘Prologue’, was composed by musician and film maker WOODKID.

An incredible moment of movement and music to mark the end of the 2020 Paralympics, and hand over to the Summer 2024 games in Paris.