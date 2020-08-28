Welsh male voice choir sings together for very first time since lockdown

Welsh male choir sings all together for first time since lockdown. Picture: Good Morning Britain

By Sian Hamer

For five months the choir had to have their weekly rehearsals over Zoom calls, but now they’re back together again – wearing face shields and social-distancing.

A Welsh male voice choir has been allowed to sing together again for the first time since lockdown – albeit with some changes.

The Cowbridge Male Voice Choir’s rehearsals had been strictly limited to Zoom calls after lockdown began earlier this year in the face of coronavirus.

They continued to practise every Wednesday, and replaced their weekly Saturday performance with virtual entertainment evenings to offer valuable company to their choristers during self-isolation.

But now the singers can perform together again, so long as they stay outdoors, keep a distance and wear face shields.

Vice Chair Jon Wilks spoke to Good Morning Britain about the group’s excitement at singing together, telling the presenters how the choir is “based around camaraderie”.

“It’s based around friendship and community, and a bit of history and legacy, and why wouldn’t we want to sing when we live in Wales! The land of song,” he said.

As the latest lockdown measures in Wales only permit outdoor group gatherings of up to 30 people, 50 members of the choir were unfortunately unable to join.

The period over lockdown was the first time the choir hadn’t been able to perform for over 22 years.