American Football player stuns teammates by singing Andrea Bocelli anthem

11 August 2022, 15:26

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song
Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song. Picture: DukeFB / TikTok

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, wowed his fellow footballers with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

24-year-old Chance Lytle is a new student at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, where he is studying for a masters in management.

Lytle was drafted into the Ivy League school’s football team for the upcoming school year, having previously played in 30 career games at his former college, University of Colorado.

Prior to arriving at Duke however, Lytle studied a dual undergraduate degree in music & voice performance and psychology, and decided to share his talents with his new teammates, which was captured in a now viral TikTok video.

The American Footballer was filmed singing an Italian song, made famous by Andrea Bocelli, Con Te Partirò, at Duke’s ‘fall football camp’ (a getting-to-know-each-other event for the new team) during an evening meal.

The reaction from his teammates is glorious, and says all you need to know about their views on a star soloist joining the squad. Watch below.

Read more: Baby has priceless reaction to hearing operatic mum sing for the first time

The Duke Football TikTok account shared the video captioning that Lytle had the “Voice of an angel”.

Commenters were not only impressed by the footballer’s vocals, but by the team’s joy at their newest recruit’s talent.

“This is the kind of supportive masculinity we love to see!!”, one user commented, while another noted, “nothing makes me happier than bros hyping up their bros”.

It’s clear Lytle has a promising career on the football field, but also on the opera house stage. He has previously appeared in productions such as Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro and Sondheim’s, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Read more: How the marching band became a staple of American music education

Lytle, was originally a violinist, but as he grew (to the 6 foot 7” footballer he is today), he switched to cello. After a shoulder injury stopped him from playing either instrument, Lytle tried his hand at singing and found he had a “natural talent” for it.

Whilst Lytle is still focused on a football career for now, in the long term, he says the goal is to make singing his “entire living”.

And when it comes to splitting his practice time between field and opera stage, Lytle previously told the University of Colorado’s media team, “Both [music and football] require unbelievable amounts of practice.

“That’s something that thankfully crosses over. That work ethic carries through to all aspects of my life.

“The way I try to approach it is to put as much into music as I put into football, and vice versa.”

Trending on Classic FM

The stolen Gagliano violin (not pictured) was retrieved by police in a recent raid, 3 years after it first went missing

Stolen €250,000 Gagliano violin, sold by thief for just €200, recovered by police 3 years later

Discover Music

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the stunning Butterfly Nebula.

NASA releases the breathtakingly beautiful sound of the Butterfly Nebula

Oasis could have sounded very different if Liam had kept up the classical instrument

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher stopped playing the violin over fears he’d be bullied at school

Discover Music

JS Bach Happy Birthday

‘Happy Birthday’ – but it’s in the style of a Johann Sebastian Bach fugue

Bach

Amadeus Café, Mahon

This restaurant wanted to put some beautiful music on their menu… and made a really bad choice

Discover Music

A talented 12-year-old ballerina has died in a missile strike minutes after leaving her ballet lesson.

12-year-old ballet dancer killed in Donetsk missile strike, along with grandmother and teacher

Discover Music

Britain’s Big Platinum Performance

The UK’s best amateur music groups – winners of Britain’s Big Platinum Performance announced
Chopins’ Funeral March, backwards.

Chopin’s ‘Funeral March’ played backwards sounds bizarrely psychedelic

Chopin

A beginner musician learns how to play the piano through augmented reality

Music in the Metaverse - learn to play the piano in this new augmented reality app

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

One Voice Mixed Chorus perform, “Singing Darkness to Light” in 2019

How choirs can welcome trans singers: ‘It’s about creating a place of belonging’

7 days ago

Scam artists are posing as violinists in America, and pretending to play for money

Police across America issue warnings over busking scammers, pretending to play the violin

8 days ago

Discover Music

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

8 days ago

Discover Music

New Zealand singer Hayley Westenra sings ‘God Defend New Zealand’

New Zealand national anthem: what are the lyrics and who wrote ‘God Defend New Zealand’?

8 days ago

RCM piano professor, Alexander Romanovsky, was recently filmed playing for Russian state-controlled media in Mariupol

Royal College of Music suspends professor who played piano amid Russian ‘war crime’ remains

9 days ago

Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’ plays as English cyclist Laura Kenny receives her gold medal after winning the women’s 10km scratch race at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Why ‘Jerusalem’ is played for winning English athletes at the Commonwealth Games

9 days ago

Parry

Singers from Cape Town Opera serenaded a plane full of passengers travelling to Johannesburg last month.

Cape Town Opera singers surprise airplane passengers with unexpected Verdi chorus

10 days ago

Verdi

The organ technician (not pictured here) was working on the maintenance of a 1961 instrument

Firefighters called to rescue maintenance man trapped in church organ

10 days ago

Netflix ‘The Perfection’ film poster

Cellists are ripping into this Netflix poster that very much *isn’t* ‘Perfection’

13 days ago

Discover Music

Alfie Boe sings 'Nessun dorma' for Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide

Tenor Alfie Boe sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for Love Island contestants with solo guitarist

13 days ago

Alfie Boe

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

President Obama was treated to an impromptu concert outside his hotel in Denmark

Barack Obama treated to impromptu serenade by a balcony choir of Danish singers

14 days ago

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a special royal concert live from the Tower of London

15 days ago

The Sixteen

18,000-year-old conch shell

This 18,000-year-old shell is ‘oldest wind instrument of its kind’ – hear its haunting sound

24 days ago

Discover Music

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

28 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

1 month ago

Puccini

Anna Lapwood introduces the pipe organ

How does the organ work, and what are the different parts? Anna Lapwood explains

1 month ago

Discover Music