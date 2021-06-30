Baby has priceless reaction to hearing operatic mum sing for the first time

Baby has priceless reaction to hearing operatic mum sing for the first time. Picture: Loralee McGuirl/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

This opera-loving baby was amazed – and a little bemused – by her mum’s soprano range.

The first time you find a connection to a piece of music can be a special moment. It can also be one of confusion, disbelief and visible intoxication.

“Muuum, you never told me you could do THAT!” baby Clara appears to say, as her mother sings her an opera aria for the first time.

In a video that has gone viral with over 300,000 views on YouTube, mum Loralee McGuirl sings Puccini’s great soprano aria while holding her baby daughter.

McGuirl, a Canadian singer-songwriter who now specialises in jazz, was persuaded by her sister to showcase her vocals to her baby.

“I sang ‘O mio babbino caro’ for her, like I have many times before for a variety of audiences,” Loralee explains on her YouTube channel.

“But I’ve never received this reaction before!” she adds. “I could hardly contain myself!”

‘O mio babbino caro’ is Puccini’s famous aria from his not-as-famous opera, Gianni Schicchi, which is set in medieval Florence. It is sung by the heartbroken Lauretta, who cries to her father to allow her to marry Rinuccio, lest she throw herself off the Ponte Vecchio.

Back to our 2020 video, as mum Loralee reaches the lofty heights of her soprano range, her baby’s reaction morphs into utter disbelief and confusion.

Perhaps Clara is, simply, bemused by Lauretta’s sentimental monologue. Very astute of you, Clara.

Seeing her child’s viral video-worthy reaction, mum Loralee bursts into laughter, unable to finish.

