When Beyoncé sang the US National Anthem acappella to combat miming criticism. And absolutely nailed it.

2 March 2021, 18:11

Beyoncé sings the US National Anthem in 2019
Beyoncé sings the US National Anthem in 2019. Picture: YouTube / NFL

By Kyle Macdonald

Queen Bey wanted to prove a point about her anthem singing, and further solidified her status among vocal royalty.

The Star-Spangled Banner, the National Anthem of the United States of America, is not an easy sing.

Its long phrases and slow tempo demands a lot of a singer’s breathing. The melody is highly intervallic with lots of fiendish phrases up and down arpeggios. Its written range is an octave and a half (even before any of the customary ornamentation), which is huge by hymns and anthem standards.

Read more: What are the lyrics to the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner? >

Some have been tripped up by its demands, while others, from Lady Gaga to Renée Fleming, have raised it to incredible heights in tuneful triumph.

But one of the most memorable performances came eight years ago, when pop superstar Beyoncé, armed with only a microphone, sang it alone to prove some doubters wrong.

Read more: When Beyoncé showed us mere mortals her full operatic voice >

This 2013 performance comes with a story. At the time, Beyoncé had been facing criticism following her performance of the National Anthem at President Barack Obama's Second Inauguration, on 21 January of that year.

At the service, many noted Beyoncé appeared to lip-sync her vocal part. Some in the media and on Twitter then questioned whether her vocals were up to the pressure of the moment, or the demands of the arrangement.

So she decided to respond in song.

At an NFL press conference, which took place ten days later in New Orleans, she entered and asked the assembled reporters to stand.

And what followed was a masterful a cappella display. It showcased the character and power of her mezzo-soprano voice, and was assured, expressive and rich in musicality and class. It was a Star-Spangled banner performance for the ages.

Beyoncé later told reporters that she had performed to a pre-recorded vocal track at the Inauguration, due to lack of rehearsal time and other unknown variables. She said she “did not feel comfortable taking a risk” that day. “I wanted to make him [Obama] and my country proud, so I decided to sing along with my pre-recorded track.”

As YouTube user mexiaznann put it: “When the media attacks you for lip-syncing at the Obama inauguration for being sick and you slay with this.”

More From ClassicFM

This AI has reconstructed actual Rachmaninov playing his own piano piece

This AI has reconstructed actual Rachmaninov playing his own piano piece

Rachmaninov

Beethoven Orchestra Bonn has been named as the first Goodwill Ambassador of UN Climate Change

An orchestra has been named as the first Goodwill Ambassador of UN Climate Change

Beethoven

‘Deep Nostalgia’ AI composers

‘Creepy’ new AI brings great classical composers to life with deepfakery
What if Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

What if Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

Chopin

New York Metropolitan Opera’s musicians haven’t been paid since April

Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs have disappeared

Coronavirus

‘Musicians need to be able to make mistakes. Now they live online forever’ – organist Anna Lapwood

‘Young musicians need to be able to make mistakes. Now they live online forever’ – organist Anna Lapwood

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Violinist Nicola Benedetti has announced a new series of ‘With Nicky’

‘With Nicky’: Nicola Benedetti’s educational violin videos with practice tips, techniques and support

1 day ago

Nicola Benedetti

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

4 days ago

Fiji rugby league team sing a heartfelt hymn

Fijian rugby league team sing a heartfelt hymn from balconies of quarantine hotel

4 days ago

AI pianist plays ‘unplayable’ black MIDI music

This AI pianist performed an 'unplayable' piano piece and it's terrifying

4 days ago

Discover Music

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and cellist Sheku, talk all things lockdown, concert nerves and practice with Julian Lloyd Webber, ahead of his new show on Classic FM.

‘You know there are invisible people watching’ – pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason on streamed classical music

4 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Christa Ludwig and Leonard Bernstein rehearse Mahler with the Israel Philharmonic

Star mezzo pleads with Leonard Bernstein over breakneck tempo in awkward Mahler rehearsal

4 days ago

Bernstein, L

Watch Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Gary Barlow perform a stunning pop/classical rendition of ‘Hallelujah’

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins singer Gary Barlow for a sensational duet on ‘Hallelujah’

5 days ago

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

A cappella choir sings note-perfect rendition of every famous movie studio theme

A cappella choir sings note-perfect rendition of every famous movie studio theme

6 days ago

Dublin nuns perform viral Jerusalema dance challenge

Nimble nuns at enclosed monastery perform viral dance ‘to cheer people up’

6 days ago

The moment composer Leonard Bernstein and tenor José Carreras clash in recording session

When an irascible Leonard Bernstein relentlessly corrected José Carreras in tense recording session

7 days ago

Bernstein, L

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti