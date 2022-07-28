Barack Obama treated to impromptu serenade by a balcony choir of Danish singers

28 July 2022, 10:44 | Updated: 28 July 2022, 10:51

President Obama was treated to an impromptu concert outside his hotel in Denmark. Picture: Instagram / Barack Obama

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The group of singers probably weren’t expecting an audience during their rehearsal, let alone a presidential one.

Last month, former President, Barack Obama arrived in Denmark for the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2022.

The 44th US President was staying at the historic Hotel D’Angleterre in the Danish capital, and one morning while walking out to his car, he was met with the sound of a choir singing.

President Obama looked up to see a group of seven singers on a balcony opposite the hotel entrance, and asked, “What are you doing?”. The musicians replied in chorus, “We’re singing”.

The former president, intrigued by the music, responded, “Oh, let me hear”.

The singers didn’t need telling twice, and took their chance to perform for the famed world leader, singing an a cappella arrangement of In Denmark I was Born.

Watch below.

After their performance, Obama responded, “That was fantastic! That was beautiful!” and other members of Obama’s team responded, “wow” cheering on the musicians’ performance.

The former president asked who they were, to which the group replied they were part of the Ung Klang choir, a nine-person vocal ensemble, founded in 2020.

According to a post on the group’s Instagram page, Obama thanked them for their performance, wished them a good day, then got into his car and drove away.

The singers shared that it took at least “an hour to get back on [their] feet” following the impromptu performance.

“Great day,” the singers posted about their performance, “and a great experience!”

