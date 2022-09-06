Adorable footage shows ballerina mother in dance rehearsal with baby girl in her arms

6 September 2022, 11:31 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 17:58

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke dances with her Cha Cha
Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke dances with her Cha Cha. Picture: @ashleighwilsondances Instagram

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

This baby had the time of her life at a New York ballet class in the arms of her professional ballerina mother...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke, a professional ballerina originally from South Africa, went viral in a recent video where she brought her baby daughter to a ballet rehearsal.

The skilled dancer currently lives in Brooklyn New York, and was rehearsing at the Peridance Center in Lower Manhattan when she picked up her daughter to join her in a warm-up routine.

Wilson-Clarke’s baby daughter, Cha Cha, who was born at the end of 2021, twirled around in her mother’s arms, beaming at the camera recording the precious moment.

Watch the talented duo below.

Read more: Baby has priceless reaction to hearing operatic mum sing for the first time

Recorded at the Peridance Center, in lower Manhattan, New York, the dance academy offers over 250 open adult classes across multiple genres.

Wilson-Clarke has danced all over the world. Her professional ballet career took her from her native Cape Town, South Africa to Europe aged 20, and she has since performed in theatres across Germany, Denmark, and the UK.

Now living in Brooklyn, the ballerina and her husband welcomed their first child last winter.

Before her daughter was even born, Cha Cha was dancing with her mum, as this practice video of a pregnant Wilson-Clarke shows.

Read more: Babies are stimulated by classical music in the womb, study finds

Viewers watching Wilson-Clarke’s recent duet video were impressed by the pair’s performance, with one commenter saying, “Stunningly beautiful [dancing] while holding your child!

“Followed you because if you’re this good with hands full I must see you perform!!!”.

Trending on Classic FM

A British flag is raised as the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sails out of a bay

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it?

Discover Music

Much-loved German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died, aged 51

Much-loved pianist and conductor Lars Vogt dies after cancer diagnosis, aged 51

Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato

Who is Joyce DiDonato? Get to know the American operatic mezzo-soprano

Discover Music

Barcelona Guitar Trio & Dance (Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll & Alí Arango) and percussionist Paquito Escudero perform ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

Discover Music

His Royal Highness, The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, attends a concert celebrating 30 years of Classic FM

Classic FM celebrates 30 years with special birthday concert attended by HRH The Prince Charles
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Freddie Mercury ‘We Are The Champions’ vocals

Freddie Mercury’s isolated vocals from ‘We Are The Champions’ prove he was one of the finest tenors in history

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing a tender duet of ‘Cheek to Cheek’

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in tender duet moment

Andrea Bocelli

The new The Lord of the Rings prequel premiered on Amazon Prime on 2 September 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power soundtrack – a mystical musical return to middle earth

Discover Music

Bill Turnbull

Remembering Bill Turnbull, beloved broadcaster who ‘brought warmth and humour’ to the nation

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

96-year-old soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

96-year-old operatic soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

5 days ago

Bill Turnbull, Classic FM presenter and veteran broadcaster dies, aged 66

Bill Turnbull, Classic FM presenter and veteran broadcaster dies, aged 66

5 days ago

We’re celebrating 30 years of Classic FM

30 years of Classic FM: we’re celebrating with birthday concerts, exclusive interviews and more!

6 days ago

Milly Alcock plays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO television series House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon brings back the original Game of Thrones theme music, but fans are divided

7 days ago

Discover Music

I played the shark theme to Spielberg and he said, ‘you can’t be serious’ – John Williams on composing Jaws

‘I played the shark theme to Spielberg and he said, “you can’t be serious!”’ – John Williams on composing Jaws

8 days ago

Williams

The Stefanos crater on the volcanic island of Nisyros, one of the most active but least known volcanoes in Greece.

When 15 musicians performed inside an active volcano, from dusk till dawn

11 days ago

Lady Gaga’s Alejandro samples Monti’s Czardas; Bach provides inspiration for Muse

17 iconic pop songs you didn’t know were directly inspired by classical music

11 days ago

Discover Music

The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, performing at Carnegie Hall last year, mostly without masks

Beethoven symphony dropped from Edinburgh International Festival following Covid-19 mask disagreement

12 days ago

Beethoven

A star dedicated to the late, great tenor, Luciano Pavarotti, has been unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard.

World-famous tenor Pavarotti posthumously honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

12 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

The number of GCSE music entries are the lowest since JCQ records began in 2001

Music GCSE student numbers plummet to lowest this century

12 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers, who sing virtuosic duets together

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers that sing virtuosic duets together

14 days ago

Discover Music

Maura described her cat as a ‘legend’ in the caption of her now viral TikTok

Operatic cat steals owner’s limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok

20 days ago

Pianist, Angela Todorova, was accompanying a violinist, when every musician’s worst nightmare happened

Piano eats accompanist’s sheet music in page turning nightmare

21 days ago

Discover Music

Young pianist plays Chopin at Milan Airport

Six-year-old prodigy plays beautiful Chopin waltz on airport piano

25 days ago

Chopin

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

American Football player stuns teammates by singing Andrea Bocelli anthem

26 days ago

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the stunning Butterfly Nebula.

NASA releases the breathtakingly beautiful sound of the Butterfly Nebula

26 days ago