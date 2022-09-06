Adorable footage shows ballerina mother in dance rehearsal with baby girl in her arms

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke dances with her Cha Cha. Picture: @ashleighwilsondances Instagram

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

This baby had the time of her life at a New York ballet class in the arms of her professional ballerina mother...

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke, a professional ballerina originally from South Africa, went viral in a recent video where she brought her baby daughter to a ballet rehearsal.

The skilled dancer currently lives in Brooklyn New York, and was rehearsing at the Peridance Center in Lower Manhattan when she picked up her daughter to join her in a warm-up routine.

Wilson-Clarke’s baby daughter, Cha Cha, who was born at the end of 2021, twirled around in her mother’s arms, beaming at the camera recording the precious moment.

Watch the talented duo below.

Recorded at the Peridance Center, in lower Manhattan, New York, the dance academy offers over 250 open adult classes across multiple genres.

Wilson-Clarke has danced all over the world. Her professional ballet career took her from her native Cape Town, South Africa to Europe aged 20, and she has since performed in theatres across Germany, Denmark, and the UK.

Now living in Brooklyn, the ballerina and her husband welcomed their first child last winter.

Before her daughter was even born, Cha Cha was dancing with her mum, as this practice video of a pregnant Wilson-Clarke shows.

Viewers watching Wilson-Clarke’s recent duet video were impressed by the pair’s performance, with one commenter saying, “Stunningly beautiful [dancing] while holding your child!

“Followed you because if you’re this good with hands full I must see you perform!!!”.