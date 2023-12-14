5 trusted DAB+ radios and devices as Classic FM’s radio signal changes

14 December 2023, 14:35

Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ on 2 January – check you’re ready ahead of the switch!

Classic FM

By Classic FM

Here are five of the best DAB+ ready radios and devices in 2023, ahead of Classic FM’s switch to DAB+ for better broadcast quality in January 2024.

As Classic FM turns up the broadcast quality in January 2024, we’ve picked out five DAB+ compatible radios and devices from trusted audio brands.

From sleek and stylish radios to the best value smartspeaker, these are the five best radios based on price, look, sound quality, and overall value.

  1. Best sound

    Pure Evoke H4 Portable
    Listen to your favourite music on Classic FM with the Pure Evoke H4’s high-powered speaker and premium audio quality.

    This radio picks up FM, DAB, and DAB+ signals, with a well-sized LCD screen to make tuning your new radio even easier.

    Plus, its Bluetooth connection means you can easily stream podcasts and playlists direct from Global Player.

    It’s also portable, with a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 50 hours, so you can take it with you for top quality listening wherever you go.

    Buy from £169.99 >

    The Pure Evoke H4 radio is DAB+ compatible, and a top pick for quality.
    The Pure Evoke H4 radio is DAB+ compatible, and a top pick for quality. Picture: Pure

  2. Best all round

    Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd generation)
    From Amazon’s extensive range of smart speakers, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) allows you to listen to your favourite music, set alarms, check the weather forecast and so much more.

    Get the most out of yours by connecting your Global Player account to Alexa, and unlock the ability to send a comment to the Classic FM studio, listen to expertly curated playlists, and rewind up to seven days of catch-up.

    Buy from £89.99, currently half price >

    Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd generation)
    Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd generation). Picture: Amazon/Classic FM

  3. Best look

    Roberts Revival RD70
    One of the sleekest, most stylish radios on the market today, the Roberts Revival RD70 doesn’t skimp on sound either.

    With a classic 1950s vibe, the Revival comes in six different colours, so you’re bound to find one to suit your home.

    The Revival is fully FM, DAB, and DAB+ compatible, with Bluetooth connectivity and comes complete with an alarm timer so you can wake up to uplifting classical music, every morning.

    Plus, it has an adorable younger cousin, the Revival Petite, for a more compact and budget-friendly option, without sacrificing sound or style!

    Buy from £179.99 >

    The Revival RD70 is a stylish 50s-inspired radio coming in six different colours.
    The Revival RD70 is a stylish 50s-inspired radio coming in six different colours. Picture: Roberts Radio

  4. Best value for money

    Roberts Play 11
    The     Roberts Play 11 is a compact and portable radio, with a great sound and full DAB+, DAB and FM compatibility.

    Sitting just under the £50 price point, the Play 11 can store up to 20 station presets making it easier than ever to find your favourite radio at the touch of a button.

    Both mains and battery-powered, this lightweight device can easily come with you wherever you go, too.

    Buy from £49.99 >

    Roberts Play 11 provides high quality audio without breaking the bank.
    Roberts Play 11 provides high quality audio without breaking the bank. Picture: Roberts Radio

  5. Best under £40

    Azatom Desire X
    The Azatom Desire X is a feature-packed addition for any household. Fully DAB+ and FM compatible, the radio also features a Bluetooth connection and up to 80 station presets.

    Its sleep timer and dimmable display makes it a perfect bedside accessory, with an alarm feature meaning you can wake up to Classic FM every morning.

    Buy from £35.95 >

    The Azatom Desire X radio is a good value DAB+ compatible radio.
    The Azatom Desire X radio is a good value DAB+ compatible radio. Picture: Azatom / Classic FM

Check you’re DAB+ ready before 2 January 2024 to keep listening to Classic FM on a digital signal. You can still listen to Classic FM via FM, TV, Global Player or smart speaker.

