Under 35 are more likely to listen to classical music than their parents

7 January 2025, 17:33

Young people at a concert
Young people at a concert. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

A study has shown that classical music has more appeal to younger audiences than ever before.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to a study from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, people under 35 are more likely to listen to classical music than their parents.

Using data collected from 2,000 people nationally, the 2022 study showed 65% of people under 35 were listening to classical music regularly, compared to only 57% of those aged over 55.

This was further confirmed in the most recent study from 2024, which revealed that the number of people who would like to experience an orchestral concert rose from 79% in 2018 to 84% in 2023.

Read more: 75% of students agree, classical music is the best soundtrack to revision

How to Train your Dragon... on the ORGAN! | Anna Lapwood

Newcomers to classical music now outnumber the established audience. 54% of those surveyed were new enthusiasts versus 31% long-time classical music fans, dispelling any perception that classical music is only for older audiences.

The findings suggest that it is the willingness of classical artists to embrace social media that has resulted in increased engagement amongst younger audiences.

Musicians such as Anna Lapwood, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Two Set Violin have hundreds of thousands of followers and have used their influence to showcase their music-making in a creative, entertaining and accessible way.

Read more: Shock announcement as TwoSet Violin hang up their bows

The Kanneh-Mason family react to their very first viral video

James Williams, managing director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, commented: “Our new report clearly indicates that the landscape of orchestral music is not merely growing; it is transforming and being shaped by technological innovation.”

Latest on Classic FM

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series introducing new listeners to classical music

Angelina Jolie says learning to sing for Maria Callas portrayal felt ‘freeing’.

Angelina Jolie says ‘everyone should learn to sing’ after playing Maria Callas

Maria Callas

Ray Eveleigh, at the piano

88-year-old man passes Grade 8 piano after 67-year break

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the Golden-Globe winning soundtrack for 'Challengers' starring Zendaya

What classical music is in ‘Challengers’ and who wrote the soundtrack?

Discover Music

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture

Why does Novak Djokovic play his racket like a violin when he wins?

Discover Music

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the air’

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the Air’ in falsetto... 40 years on!

Aled Jones

Pentatonix sing the US national anthem at NFL Game on Christmas Day

Vocal group Pentatonix sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in spine-tingling five-part harmony

Videos

The Vienna New Year's Concert.

Vienna New Year’s Concert: what music was played?

Alan Titchmarsh and Myleene Klass named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list

Alan Titchmarsh and Myleene Klass named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list

James Corden Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones: Nessa’s favourite carol? It has to be ‘OH, Holy Night’!

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

Squid Game season 2

Squid Game Season 2 soundtrack: what classical music is in the Netflix show?

Discover Music

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

Ask Alexa to send a musical request to the Classic FM studio

Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential

A Classic FM exclusive of Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh singing ‘O Holy Night’ went viral in Christmas 2022

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for ninth consecutive year

On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes

On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes

Discover Music

For the first time in 900 years, girls join choristers as they take part in a photocall at St Paul's Cathedral

Girls will be part of St. Paul’s Cathedral choir on Christmas Day for first time in 900 years

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s beautiful prelude in newly renovated Notre Dame cathedral

22 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Lang Lang in Notre Dame reopening concert.

Lang Lang plays stunning Saint-Saëns in newly-reopened Notre Dame

25 days ago

Guest conductor, Tim Schultheis, truly came to sleigh at this orchestral concert...

Audience member conducts ‘Sleigh Ride’, stealing the show in joyful moment

25 days ago

Videos

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

1 month ago

Discover Music

South African soprano Pretty Yende sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

South African soprano sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

1 month ago

Videos

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce return in teaser video

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in music video

1 month ago