Under 35 are more likely to listen to classical music than their parents

By Will Padfield

A study has shown that classical music has more appeal to younger audiences than ever before.

According to a study from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, people under 35 are more likely to listen to classical music than their parents.

Using data collected from 2,000 people nationally, the 2022 study showed 65% of people under 35 were listening to classical music regularly, compared to only 57% of those aged over 55.

This was further confirmed in the most recent study from 2024, which revealed that the number of people who would like to experience an orchestral concert rose from 79% in 2018 to 84% in 2023.

Newcomers to classical music now outnumber the established audience. 54% of those surveyed were new enthusiasts versus 31% long-time classical music fans, dispelling any perception that classical music is only for older audiences.

The findings suggest that it is the willingness of classical artists to embrace social media that has resulted in increased engagement amongst younger audiences.

Musicians such as Anna Lapwood, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Two Set Violin have hundreds of thousands of followers and have used their influence to showcase their music-making in a creative, entertaining and accessible way.

James Williams, managing director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, commented: “Our new report clearly indicates that the landscape of orchestral music is not merely growing; it is transforming and being shaped by technological innovation.”