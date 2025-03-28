10 of Felix Mendelssohn’s greatest works

Felix Mendelssohn was a German composer, pianist, organist and conductor of the early Romantic period. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Lucy Hicks Beach

From Mendelssohn’s Elijah to his Scottish Symphony, here are some of the early Romantic composer’s most glorious pieces of music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Felix Mendelssohn was an early Romantic composer from Germany, born in February 1809. He wrote some of his most successful work as a teen, and from the ‘Scottish’ Symphony to Elijah, his music broke the mould and redefined musical genres. His sister, Fanny, was also a talented composer and several of her earlier songs were published under her brother’s name.

Although he only lived to 38, Mendelssohn left behind a remarkable legacy, blending Classical elegance with Romantic expressiveness. His Italian Symphony radiates warmth and energy, while his Violin Concerto – one of history’s most beloved violin concertos – is renowned for its seamless flow and breathtaking virtuosity and his symphonies paint vivid musical landscapes inspired by his travels.

Beyond orchestral music, Mendelssohn’s contributions to chamber music, choral works, and piano repertoire cement his status as one of the great composers of the 19th century.

Read more: 10 of the best Romantic composers in classical music history