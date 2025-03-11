When 16-year-old Ewan McGregor played a French horn solo on national TV

11 March 2025, 09:11 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 09:33

Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16
Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16. Picture: Scottish TV

By Rosie Pentreath

A video of actor Ewan McGregor performing Mozart’s Horn Concerto No.4 live on Scottish TV when he was a teenager proves he has always had plenty of strings to his bow (or should we say… valves to his brass?).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A video has come to the universe’s attention that features a 16-year-old Ewan McGregor playing the French horn live on national TV.

The teenage version of the Scottish actor can be seen playing the spirited ‘Rondo’ third movement from Mozart’s Horn Concerto No.4 in E flat major on Scottish Television in 1987.

“We move to Mozart and a horn concerto, performed by 16-year-old Ewan McGregor from Crieff,” the presenter says.

Crieff is a market town in Perth and Kinross, Scotland, and the town McGregor grew up in.

Looking downwards to read from sheet music on a waist-height stand, McGregor has iconically disheveled late ‘80s hair (“The flock of seagulls haircut!” one commenter on social media calls it) and is wearing a slightly tired white school shirt tucked into grey trousers.

He is accompanied by a pianist who, in the entire length of the particular video doing the rounds, remains just a pair of disembodied, grey-sleeved hands – but they are very technically proficient hands.

Read more: Who is Felix Klieser? Meet the French horn virtuoso who plays with his left foot

People have commented on the video in droves, mostly making Star Wars Obi One Kenobi or Trainspotting Kenton references, in honour of the actor’s popular roles.

“16 year old Ewan/Obi-wan looks like He’d Never Give You Up”, one person has commented. Another wrote, “French Horn?!? Ewan really is the total package, isn't he?”.

The young musician, admittedly now more famous for his acting, is no doubt nervous but gives the difficult concerto a very solid performance. At just 16, he’s clearly a good horn player.

Many will remember McGregor donated his love – and, now we know, skill – for brass playing to the rather brilliant 1996 romantic comedy-slash-political activism film about a colliery brass band and its members’ plight during the closure of their pit, Brassed Off.

In 2016, he joined the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, at their recording of the soundtrack to his directorial debut American Pastoral which was scored by Alexandre Desplat. Unable to resist his instrument of yore, McGregor tried his hand at one of the French horns during a recording break.

Ewan McGregor met members of the London Symphony Orchestra in 2016
Ewan McGregor met members of the London Symphony Orchestra in 2016. Picture: Courtesy of the London Symphony Orchestra

The music is strong with this one...

Latest on Classic FM

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song? (Pictured: Nadine Sierra performing at a ball, and in Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet)

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song?

Discover Music

Is this what Mozart really looked like?

Have scientists solved the 230-year-old mystery of Mozart’s real face?

Mozart

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument
Figure skater Isabella Aparicio performs poignant routine to her father Luciano’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ recording

16-year-old figure skater performs to late father’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ in heart-breaking tribute
Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

Ravel

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live

Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the rising star British pianist?

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Discover Music

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing 'Defying Gravity' at the 97th Oscars

We break down Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Oscars duet from a classical music perspective

Discover Music

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ to Oscar-winning documentary

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ at first to Oscar-winning film about her life

New York Phil

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

Chopin

Henry Kelly, a founding presenter on Classic FM, dies aged 78 after a period of ill health

Henry Kelly, a founding presenter on Classic FM, dies aged 78 after a period of ill health

More than 1,000 musicians including violinist Esther Abrami record ‘sound of silence’ to protest plans to let AI use their music

More than 1,000 musicians record ‘silent album’ to protest plans to let AI use their music

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang

Musicians showed up to protest Cardiff University’s proposal to shut its School of Music, whose renowned alumni include ‘Adiemus’ composer Sir Karl Jenkins.

Hundreds of musicians protest ‘shock’ Cardiff University music school closure

Jenkins

American conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has announced his final concert performances following the return of his brain tumour.

Michael Tilson Thomas announces final concerts after his brain tumour returns

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria Von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

19 days ago

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo at BAFTA Film Awards

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo ‘As Time Goes By’ at BAFTA film awards

21 days ago

Discover Music

Yo-Yo Ma and Marion Cotillard in Notre Dame

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and French actor Marion Cotillard perform an intensely mystical duet

1 month ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Sir Simon Rattle.

When Simon Rattle raised the roof of a brand-new Symphony Hall with unforgettable Mahler

1 month ago

Simon Rattle

Mohand Al Ashram, a Palestinian singer and Oud player, sits in front of a small classroom of children.

Palestinian music teacher uses drone sounds to teach school children in haunting video

1 month ago

Ambassador Suzuki singing the Welsh national anthem

Japanese UK ambassador sings Wales’ national anthem in Welsh, delighting crowds

2 months ago