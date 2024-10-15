Shock announcement as TwoSet Violin hang up their bows

15 October 2024, 10:18 | Updated: 15 October 2024, 11:13

Brett Yang (left) and Eddy Chen.
Brett Yang (left) and Eddy Chen. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

TwoSet Violin, the hugely popular musical comedy duo, has announced the end of its creative output.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a cryptic social media post, TwoSet Violin has announced their final post together.

Consisting of Australian violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, the TwoSet Violin duo rose to fame through their highly engaging and entertaining YouTube videos that successfully brought classical music to new audiences.

On social media, the pair posted: ‘This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin. It’s been a wild ride with you all for the last 11 years. We’ve all grown up together and it’s kinda surreal that we’re ending our chapter here.

“Thank you for all the laughs, the genuine encounters in real life and all the special moments we’ve had with you online and offline. Much love, Brett and Eddy.”

In November 2022, the duo achieved a milestone of four million YouTube subscribers. They marked this staggering achievement with a performance with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, for which the pair were loaned two 1708 Stradivari violins from the maker’s ‘Golden Period’.

Across their career, the musical pair have worked with star musicians from Lang Lang, to violinists Hilary Hahn, Janine Jansen and Maxim Vengerov.

21 Types of Orchestral Players

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

