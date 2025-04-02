Acclaimed organist and TikTok star Anna Lapwood joins Classic FM to host new mini-series

Anna Lapwood joins Classic FM to host new mini-series. Picture: Global

By Classic FM

‘The Royal Albert Hall of Fame with Anna Lapwood’ will air from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 April, 9pm-10pm on Classic FM.

Anna Lapwood MBE, one of classical music’s biggest new talents, is joining Classic FM to present a special mini-series across the Easter weekend.

The acclaimed organist, conductor and TikTok star, with more than 1.1 million followers, will host The Royal Albert Hall of Fame with Anna Lapwood from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 April at 9pm.

Packed into three 60-minute programmes, Anna’s series will mark 25 years since the first Classic FM Live concert was staged at the Royal Albert Hall, celebrating the incredible music, history and fascinating behind-the-scenes stories that make it one of the world’s most recognised and iconic live music concert venues.

As Associate Artist of the Royal Albert Hall, Anna knows the Hall extremely well. She has performed there on numerous occasions and will be returning for Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking on Thursday 24 April.

In the first episode, on Friday 18 April, Anna will highlight the early years of the Hall, from the moment when Queen Victoria laid the first stone, in 1867. Anna will play music from the first ever concert performed there, including Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No.1. The remaining programmes will celebrate The Weird and the Wonderful, concluding with All Time Greats.

Saint-Saëns ‘Organ Symphony' Finale – Anna Lapwood

Anna Lapwood said: “I’m so excited to present this new mini-series for Classic FM, exploring one of my favourite buildings in the world, The Royal Albert Hall. It’s such a special space to me personally, with a rich legacy. It was really fun discovering more about its history, some of its most iconic musical moments, and of course, the ghost stories, all of which I look forward to sharing with Classic FM’s listeners”.

Anna joins Classic FM as we prepare to count down the 30th Classic FM Hall of Fame – the world’s biggest annual poll of classical music tastes. Across the Easter weekend from Friday 18 to Monday 21 April, 9am to 9pm, Classic FM presenters, led by Dan Walker, Margherita Taylor and Aled Jones, will count down the nation’s top 300 pieces of classical music, compiled entirely from votes cast by the public.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “I’m over the moon to welcome Anna Lapwood to the Classic FM family. Anna shares our passion to make classical music accessible to everyone; she’s a natural classical music communicator and perfectly placed to bring to life our special series celebrating the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

“We also can’t wait for the thirtieth Classic FM Hall of Fame – one of our most popular programming events of the year – counting down the nation’s favourite classical music across four days. It’s a joy to have Anna alongside our stellar line-up of presenters including Dan Walker, Margherita Taylor and Aled Jones, over the long Easter weekend.”

‘The Royal Albert Hall of Fame with Anna Lapwood’ series will be broadcast on Classic FM and Global Player, the official Classic FM app, where each programme will be available on catch-up for seven days.