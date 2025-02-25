Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet. Picture: Ed Sheeran / Unipxmedia

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Ed Sheeran and Lang Lang – the duo you didn’t expect in 2025…

Nearly eight years since he sang ‘Perfect’ as a duet with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Ed Sheeran has given the world a new classical remix of his pop megahit – this time, featuring a virtuosic piano accompaniment provided by superstar pianist Lang Lang.

On Monday 24 February, Sheeran began the China leg of his Mathematics Tour in Hangzhou with a surprise duet with the international piano sensation.

As seen in a video clip, the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ hitmaker introduced the song by saying: “This feels like a really, really important moment in my career.

“I’m so honoured man, thank you so much for being here. Please can you make some noise for Lang Lang.”

The Chinese virtuoso then added a flourishing, improvisational piano part to Sheeran’s vocals and acoustic guitar.

Sheeran captioned his Instagram post: “It’s so good to be back in China after so many years, wanted to do something special for my first show back. Such an honour @langlangpiano thank you for sharing the stage with me.”

Ed Sheeran is scheduled to perform six concerts in China, all at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou from 24 February to 2 March.

This isn’t the first time we have seen the two artists join together. In July 2024, Lang Lang posted a photo on Facebook of himself posing with Sheeran at Italy’s famous amphitheatre, Teatro del Silenzio.

Sheeran also has a background in choral singing. Before he became the king of the modern love song, he was a choirboy in a Suffolk church choir. A few years ago, he became a Patron of the Choral Foundation for St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich, promoting singing at the church and in the wider community.

We love to see it…