Ed Sheeran performs at old school after making £250m music education plea to Keir Starmer

Ed Sheeran surprised his old school in Suffolk. Picture: Getty

By Jo Peskett

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at his former school, Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk, days after urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to invest £250m in music education.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at a gala concert celebrating his old high school in Suffolk.

The event, hosted by Britten Pears Arts at Snape Maltings Concert Hall, marked the 45th anniversary of the school’s music legacy. It also served as a farewell tribute to long-serving Director of Music Richard Hanley, who is retiring after 36 years at the school this summer.

Sheeran has spoken candidly about the role his school played in his success, crediting Hanley’s mentorship as pivotal in encouraging him to pursue his dream.

The evening of music from students past and present served as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact of dedicated music educators – something Sheeran has been campaigning to protect through his recent call for government investment.

Ed Sheeran performs at old school after making £250m music education plea to Keir Starmer. Picture: Thomas Mills High School

Earlier this week, Sheeran shared a post with his millions of followers on Instagram drawing attention to the urgency of the situation: “We are at a critical point: a future of no music in state schools, no music teachers to teach, broken instruments and no grassroots venues.

“As a young music student and aspiring artist, I benefited from opportunities in and out of school to learn and grow. Unfortunately, after decades of defunding and de-prioritising, music is no longer a right for all children – it’s a luxury for only a few. Music is key to the UK economy, wellbeing and mental health, communities and young people’s dreams.

“Talent is everywhere across the UK – I saw it when I visited cities across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. But not all young people have the same opportunities – and we want to change that.”

In an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, co-signed by artists including Sir Elton John, Annie Lennox, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Stormzy and YolanDa Brown, Sheeran highlights the financial challenges facing music education, pointing out that while the UK music industry generates £7.6 billion for the economy, state schools – where 93% of children are educated – have seen a 21% decline in music provision.

The letter reads: “We collectively ask for a £250m UK music education package this Spring to repair decades of dismantling music … Music in and out of school should be for all, not a few.”

It continues to lay out five key areas for improvement in music education in the UK:

Fund music in schools, like sport. Deliver a Music & Arts Pupil Premium to schools (the Sports Premium is currently £324m) and fund extra £32m for Music Hubs each year. Close the gaps, and encourage musicians as music teachers. Urgently train 1,000 music teachers to end the 56% fall in recruitment; stop the closures of University music departments, like Cardiff University. Launch UK-wide fund for grassroots music collaboration. 1/4 of youth music spaces are considering closing, and over 2/3 are only surviving short-term. Launch fair and industry-fit music apprenticeships. Only 0.5% of apprenticeships are in the creative sector; launch 500 music apprenticeships UK-wide, with new festival apprenticeships and industry readiness support for youth at-risk. Diversify the curriculum, include industry voices. Establish a teacher and industry special task force for a diverse, industry-informed curriculum; remove the Ebacc, include music in the Ofsted report card in England.

The campaign has gained widespread support from across the music industry, with artists, educators, and cultural organisations urging the government to invest in music education and take action to protect its future.

The full open letter, signed by leading artists and industry figures, can be read here.