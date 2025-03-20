Former Les Mis star performs surprise ‘On My Own’ in Covent Garden busking spot

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Do you hear the people sing... in the streets of central London?

A former Les Miserables cast member surprised passers by in Covent Garden with a spontaneous rendition of ‘On My Own’.

Aimee Good, who was a member of the ensemble in the Les Mis UK Tour from 2021 to 2023, drew in a crowd as she performed one of the musical’s most famous numbers.

Her friend, singer Adam Lacey, had been performing at Covent Garden’s busking spot when he called up Aimee to sing Eponine’s famous song.

‘On My Own’ is from Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Miserables, who also composed Miss Saigon and The Pirate Queen. In the song, Eponine expresses her unrequited love for her best friend, Marius.

She shared the video to TikTok, saying: “When you’re in London and hear a friend singing Les Miserablés and end up doing a number as an ex cast member… Join me in Covent Garden as I relive my days as an ex cast member of Les Misérables with a surprise performance!”

Jennifer Jones, who caught the spontaneous performance live, commented on Good’s video and said: “I was there! What a treat... you made our trip to London Aimee! Amazing talent. You had the crowd [in] tears!”

The video garnered 1.5 million views and even received a comment from pop duo Jedward, who said the performance was ‘absolutely Jepic’.

You can’t argue with that review...