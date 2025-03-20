US marine band forced to cancel concert with students of colour after Trump Kennedy Center takeover

20 March 2025, 11:05 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 11:15

US marine band forced to cancel concert with students of colour after Trump Kennedy Center takeover
US marine band forced to cancel concert with students of colour after Trump Kennedy Center takeover. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The concert would have featured star young musicians of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The United States Marine Band was forced to cancel a concert with students of colour following President Donald Trump’s decision to ban diversity programmes within the federal government and military.

The concert, due to take place this May, was to feature top pre-college musicians of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds who had been auditioned by Equity Arc, a nonprofit based in Chicago which connects students of colour with music mentors and opportunities.

The group of marines and young musicians were programmed to perform Nobles of the Mystic Shrine by American composer John Philip Sousa, who directed the band in the late 19th century.

However, on 19 February, Stanford Thompson, the executive director of Equity Arc, received an email from the Marine Band’s commanding officer saying the performance would have to be cancelled.

The email said: “As I mentioned to you earlier today, I received word from high headquarters (4-star) that we are to cancel this initiative in accordance with ‘Executive order, ‘Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing’.

“As long as the Executive Order is in place, we will not be able to reschedule,” the email continued. “Again I am really sorry to be the bearer of this news.”

Read more: Audience boos JD Vance at classical concert following Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover

SOUSA Semper Fidelis - "The President's Own" US Marine Band

Thompson said when he received the email his “first thought was hopelessness and heartbreak”.

In 2022, the band had called Thompson to ask how they could reach out to musicians of colour.

He said: “We identified this high school age, this pre-college age where a lot of musicians of color drop off.

“We came up with the idea of, ‘Can we bring a select group that we would audition through a competitive process to Washington to be able to spend a couple of days with the band?’”

In 2024, 2.3% of American orchestra musicians were Black, 4.6% were Hispanic, 11.7% were Asian, 0.5% were American Indian, and 78.6% were White, according to research by The League of American Orchestras.

18-year-old Rishab Jain was one of the young musicians due to perform.

He expressed his dismay, stating, “We are a land that prides itself on being the land of the free, the home of the brave... but we need different perspectives, we need to hear how others think.”

Read more: How the marching band became a staple of American music education

The ‘President’s Own’ United States Marine Band performs at the Arlington National Cemetery Amphitheater during a Memorial Day observance event
The ‘President’s Own’ United States Marine Band performs at the Arlington National Cemetery Amphitheater during a Memorial Day observance event. Picture: Alamy

Jain, who is of Indian descent and has been accepted into Harvard University, emphasised the importance of art and music in fostering understanding and inclusion.

“If we are a society that’s oppressing art, we are a society that is afraid of what it might reveal about itself,” he said.

However, Equity Arc still flew the students to Washington, booked a concert hall and reached out to Marine Band retirees to volunteer to join the young musicians to perform Shostakovich’s Gallop.

John Abbracciamento, a retired Marine Band trumpeter, answered the call-out and joined the group in Washington.

“I challenge anyone, literally anyone, to come to me and say that having this concert does damage to the United States”, he said.

"It doesn’t: it brings out the best of us.”

Julie Angelis Boehler, who retired after 23 years as the timpanist of the U.S. Army Band, said “We need all of this, not just musically. Athletically, academically, we need diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Latest on Classic FM

What are microtones in music?

What are microtones in music?

Discover Music

1715 Stradivarius sold for $23 million becomes most expensive violin in history

1715 Stradivarius sold for $23 million becomes most expensive violin in history

Discover Music

Irish NASA astronaut plays 100-year-old Irish flute while floating in outer space

NASA astronaut plays 100-year-old Irish flute while floating in outer space

Discover Music

Did you know the Duchess of Kent secretly taught music at a primary school for 13 years?

When the Duchess of Kent went undercover as a primary school music teacher for 13 years

Discover Music

Kennedy Center audience boos JD Vance before Shostakovich violin concerto

Audience boos JD Vance at classical concert following Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover
Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton and Tina Fey all played in their school orchestras

11 famous figures you never knew could play a musical instrument

Discover Music

Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series

Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series

Renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music: Elgar, Errollyn Wallen, Nicholas Lanier

10 renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music

Discover Music

Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16

When 16-year-old Ewan McGregor played a French horn solo on national TV

Videos

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song? (Pictured: Nadine Sierra performing at a ball, and in Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet)

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

Is this what Mozart really looked like?

Have scientists solved the 230-year-old mystery of Mozart’s real face?

Mozart

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Videos

Figure skater Isabella Aparicio performs poignant routine to her father Luciano’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ recording

16-year-old figure skater performs to late father’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ in heart-breaking tribute
Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

Ravel

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Discover Music

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ to Oscar-winning documentary

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ at first to Oscar-winning film about her life

New York Phil

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

22 days ago

Lang Lang

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria Von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

28 days ago

Videos

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo at BAFTA Film Awards

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo ‘As Time Goes By’ at BAFTA film awards

1 month ago

Discover Music

Yo-Yo Ma and Marion Cotillard in Notre Dame

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and French actor Marion Cotillard perform an intensely mystical duet

1 month ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Sir Simon Rattle.

When Simon Rattle raised the roof of a brand-new Symphony Hall with unforgettable Mahler

2 months ago

Simon Rattle

Mohand Al Ashram, a Palestinian singer and Oud player, sits in front of a small classroom of children.

Palestinian music teacher uses drone sounds to teach school children in haunting video

2 months ago

Videos