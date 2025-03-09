Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

9 March 2025, 14:55 | Updated: 9 March 2025, 14:56

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument
Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument. Picture: Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

The actor demonstrates a heavenly tone, and nimble finger work, on this uncommon string instrument.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actor and singer Amanda Seyfried has set a studio audience and its presenter – and now the internet – off by skilfully covering a Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer.

The dulcimer. That’s right. The wooden string instrument, played across the lap, which originated in the Appalachian Mountains in the 19th century.

In a video now doing its rounds on the internet, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner (The Dropout) is a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and she mentions in passing her history learning the dulcimer during the Covid-19 pandemic (this was the logical continuation of an aptitude for picking up multiple musical instruments she’s been afflicted with for most of her talented life, it would seem).

“We always have a dulcimer here in case we have anyone that plays the dulcimer,” Fallon quips in a definitely-not-set-up-for-TV moment. He produces a splendid example of the instrument from his side of the desk, and Seyfried exclaims at its beauty.

It is a rather divine specimen, we must say.

Read more: Amanda Seyfried stars as director tackling gory Strauss opera ‘Salome’ in new film

“Would you like to see Amanda try it?” The audience roars with affirmation.

Seyfried proceeds to warm up and tune the instrument.

And then she proceeds to “play something for a state that deserves a lot of love at the moment… California.”

Seyfried opts for Joni Mitchell’s ‘California’ and demonstrates a remarkably warm tone, and nimble finger picking on the beautiful instrument, singing along with impeccably bright, glassy Mitchell lyrics.

“What are you talking about? What are you talking about? Playing the dulcimer?!” exclaims Jimmy Fallon. He’s really shouting and so’s the audience. They’re blown away. And so are we.

She really is incredibly good at playing the dulcimer.

Thank you for your music, and for your respect for 19th-century string instruments, Amanda Seyfried.

Latest on Classic FM

Figure skater Isabella Aparicio performs poignant routine to her father Luciano’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ recording

16-year-old figure skater performs to late father’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ in heart-breaking tribute
Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

Ravel

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live

Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the rising star British pianist?

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Discover Music

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing 'Defying Gravity' at the 97th Oscars

We break down Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Oscars duet from a classical music perspective

Discover Music

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ to Oscar-winning documentary

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ at first to Oscar-winning film about her life

New York Phil

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

A ‘sonata’ often refers to a piece of music performed by a solo instrument with piano accompaniment.

What does ‘sonata’ mean in classical music?

Discover Music

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

Chopin

Henry Kelly, a founding presenter on Classic FM, dies aged 78 after a period of ill health

Henry Kelly, a founding presenter on Classic FM, dies aged 78 after a period of ill health

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

More than 1,000 musicians including violinist Esther Abrami record ‘sound of silence’ to protest plans to let AI use their music

More than 1,000 musicians record ‘silent album’ to protest plans to let AI use their music

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang

Musicians showed up to protest Cardiff University’s proposal to shut its School of Music, whose renowned alumni include ‘Adiemus’ composer Sir Karl Jenkins.

Hundreds of musicians protest ‘shock’ Cardiff University music school closure

Jenkins

American conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has announced his final concert performances following the return of his brain tumour.

Michael Tilson Thomas announces final concerts after his brain tumour returns

284-year-old violin stolen from London pub leaves Philharmonia musician distraught

Philharmonia musician distraught after rare 285-year-old violin stolen from London pub

Philharmonia

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria Von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo at BAFTA Film Awards

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo ‘As Time Goes By’ at BAFTA film awards

20 days ago

Discover Music

Yo-Yo Ma and Marion Cotillard in Notre Dame

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and French actor Marion Cotillard perform an intensely mystical duet

1 month ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Sir Simon Rattle.

When Simon Rattle raised the roof of a brand-new Symphony Hall with unforgettable Mahler

1 month ago

Simon Rattle

Mohand Al Ashram, a Palestinian singer and Oud player, sits in front of a small classroom of children.

Palestinian music teacher uses drone sounds to teach school children in haunting video

1 month ago

Ambassador Suzuki singing the Welsh national anthem

Japanese UK ambassador sings Wales’ national anthem in Welsh, delighting crowds

1 month ago

Angelina Jolie says learning to sing for Maria Callas portrayal felt ‘freeing’.

Angelina Jolie says ‘everyone should learn to sing’ after playing Maria Callas

2 months ago

Maria Callas