Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

By Rosie Pentreath

The actor demonstrates a heavenly tone, and nimble finger work, on this uncommon string instrument.

Actor and singer Amanda Seyfried has set a studio audience and its presenter – and now the internet – off by skilfully covering a Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer.

The dulcimer. That’s right. The wooden string instrument, played across the lap, which originated in the Appalachian Mountains in the 19th century.

In a video now doing its rounds on the internet, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner (The Dropout) is a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and she mentions in passing her history learning the dulcimer during the Covid-19 pandemic (this was the logical continuation of an aptitude for picking up multiple musical instruments she’s been afflicted with for most of her talented life, it would seem).

“We always have a dulcimer here in case we have anyone that plays the dulcimer,” Fallon quips in a definitely-not-set-up-for-TV moment. He produces a splendid example of the instrument from his side of the desk, and Seyfried exclaims at its beauty.

It is a rather divine specimen, we must say.

“Would you like to see Amanda try it?” The audience roars with affirmation.

Seyfried proceeds to warm up and tune the instrument.

And then she proceeds to “play something for a state that deserves a lot of love at the moment… California.”

Seyfried opts for Joni Mitchell’s ‘California’ and demonstrates a remarkably warm tone, and nimble finger picking on the beautiful instrument, singing along with impeccably bright, glassy Mitchell lyrics.

“What are you talking about? What are you talking about? Playing the dulcimer?!” exclaims Jimmy Fallon. He’s really shouting and so’s the audience. They’re blown away. And so are we.

She really is incredibly good at playing the dulcimer.

Thank you for your music, and for your respect for 19th-century string instruments, Amanda Seyfried.