Classic FM announces new book ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music’

Classic FM announces new book ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music’. Picture: Classic FM/DK

By Classic FM

The world’s most famous ballets, brought to life with music clips and story.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music, the second book in Classic FM’s ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide To…’ series, explores the world’s most famous ballets, brought to life with music clips and story.

Pull on your pointe shoes and follow our heroes as they explore beautiful scenes inspired by some of ballet’s most loved music, including Swan Lake, Giselle, The Nutcracker, Spartacus, and The Firebird.

Young readers can discover iconic moments including Swan Lake’s ‘Dance of the Cygnets’, ‘The Clog Dance’ from La Fille Mal Gardée, and Don Quixote’s ‘Dance of the Matadors’.

Original illustrations capture the beautiful story of the ballet, while the sound button brings the composer’s dazzling pieces to life with 10 clips of child-friendly pieces.

It’s a perfect read-along book for 4 to 7-year-olds, especially those starting music and dance lessons.

Read more: Zeb Soanes reads an extract from ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’

Zeb Soanes introduces our new book, ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’

Classic FM’s Myleene Klass, who is also a mum of three, describes it as, “The perfect way to discover the stories behind famous ballets and introduce the melodies to your children. Simply adorable.”

Alexander Armstrong called it, “An instant childhood classic that I have no doubt will be looked back on fondly by musicians of the future.”

Every spread features fascinating facts about the ballet, along with the performers, composer, and the music.

How can I buy ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music’?

The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music, written and curated by Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau and Philip Noyce and published on Dorling Kindersley (DK), is out on Thursday 5 October.

Preorder here from DK.com >

Pre-order here on Amazon >

Pre-order here on Bookshop.org >