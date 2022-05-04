People are only just realising the Spotify play bar becomes a lightsaber when you listen to Star Wars

4 May 2022, 13:35 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 13:43

If you play ‘Star Wars’ music on Spotify, the play bar turns into an actual lightsaber
If you play ‘Star Wars’ music on Spotify, the play bar turns into an actual lightsaber. Picture: Alamy/Spotify

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

May the Fourth be with you all.

Every year around the time of Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you), comes a special moment where half the Internet appears to discover Spotify’s Star Wars Easter egg for the first time.

When you listen to John Williams’ soundtrack for the movie franchise, the music streaming service offers up a rather special surprise in the form of a lightsaber, which replaces the usual play bar at the bottom of the app.

Anna Lapwood, organist and Director of Music at Pembroke College, Cambridge, made the important discovery a couple of years ago. “Public service announcement: if you listen to the Star Wars soundtrack on @Spotify THE PLAY BAR IS A LIGHTSABER. As you were,” she tweeted.

See the lightsaber play bar for yourself here >

And in 2022, the Internet is having the same realisation all over again.

Also, if you hover over the bar, it illuminates and you feel like actual Luke Skywalker.

Our day is immediately improved.

For more excellent John Williams soundtracks, head to our movie music live playlist here on Global Player.

More From ClassicFM

Classical music and studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power

Classical music for studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power

Discover Music

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska taking a curtain call wrapped in her country’s flag

Ukrainian soprano drapes herself in flag during powerful ‘Turandot’ curtain call at Met Opera

New York Metropolitan Opera

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Lizzo plays her new $55,000 flute for the press at last night’s Met Gala

Lizzo brought her flute to the Met Gala, and performed Debussy on the red carpet steps

Videos

How to listen to Movie Music Monday on Classic FM

Movie Music Monday: what’s the schedule and how can I listen on Global Player?
A choirboy's letter has been unearthed 125 years after it was written

Mystery of 19th-century choirboy, who hid ‘remember me’ plea in church pew, is solved

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Alexander Toradze was performing with the the Vancouver Symphony

Vancouver pianist suffers heart failure during concerto performance, continues playing

5 days ago

308-year-old Stradivarius violin played on ‘Wizard of Oz’ could sell for record £14 million

308-year-old Stradivarius violin played on ‘Wizard of Oz’ soundtrack could sell for record £14 million

5 days ago

Discover Music

Luciano Pavarotti and Princess Diana

The heart-warming reason Princess Diana once sat in the pouring rain to hear Pavarotti live

6 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Beethoven’s music gets turned upside down in this creative reimagining

Beethoven’s Für Elise sounds surprisingly enchanting when ‘twisted’ upside down

7 days ago

Beethoven

The New Brunswick Youth Orchestra play Strauss

Youth orchestra expertly trolls car company who made fun of young musicians in TV advert

8 days ago

Videos

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

‘Confutatis’ scene, from Amadeus

Musicologist adds hypnotic scrolling score to the most powerful scene from the film ‘Amadeus’

8 days ago

Mozart

“Jazz On A Balcony” In Odesa Amid Russia's Invasion In Ukraine

Odesa missile strike halts balcony concert at beloved Ukrainian jazz club

9 days ago

Yaroslav Korolev plays in the destroyed Palace of Labour

Pianist plays beautiful melody in the ruins of Kharkiv, in a scene reminiscent of ‘The Pianist’

14 days ago

Videos

Lizzo joined the cast of Saturday Night Live this weekend

Lizzo plays Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ on the flute in hilarious orchestra sketch

15 days ago

Beethoven

Russian pianist, Alexei Lubimov, defied Moscow authorities by continuing to play

Pianist continues to play Schubert ‘Impromptu’, as Russian police break up concert of Ukrainian music

20 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub