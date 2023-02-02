Audience growth for Classic FM as it welcomes 5 million weekly listeners

2 February 2023, 00:01 | Updated: 2 February 2023, 08:51

(L to R) Zeb Soanes, Moira Stuart, Alexander Armstrong
(L to R) Zeb Soanes, Moira Stuart, Alexander Armstrong. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

The latest audience research shows that more people are turning to Classic FM, 30 years after the launch of the station in 1992.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the end of our 30th birthday year, we welcomed 325,000 new listeners over the final three months of 2022.

New results by Radio Joint Audience Research (RAJAR) released today show that 5 million people now tune in to Classic FM every week.

Total listening to Classic FM has risen above 40 million hours a week, with many turning to classical music for comfort, relaxation and to feel good.

An array of new listeners are enjoying our daytime programmes, with Alexander Armstrong in particular welcoming 2.4 million listeners from 9am to 12pm on weekdays – a rise of 186,000 since the summer.

Classic FM Requests also proves as popular as ever, with an additional 142,000 listeners boosting Anne-Marie Minhall’s afternoon audience to 2.5 million listeners.

The good news continues with Classic FM’s More Music Drive, as John Brunning adds 187,000 in the final three months of the year, reaching 1.9 million people.

Smooth Classics with Margherita Taylor has 638,000 listeners joining Classic FM from 10pm to 1am on weekdays, making it the largest music show for commercial radio at that time of day.

Smooth Classics at Seven with Zeb Soanes, the much-loved broadcaster who joined us in summer 2022 to present a new three-hour evening show of calming classical music, reaches 1.2 million weekly listeners.

Classic FM is joined by over a million listeners on weekend mid-mornings, with Alan Titchmarsh and Aled Jones on Saturday mornings reaching 922,000 and 1.1 million listeners respectively.

Alexander Armstrong’s 1pm-4pm Saturday programme has also seen a growth of 135,000, putting his weekend audience at 816,000.

On Saturday night, Smooth Classics with Myleene Klass brings in 300,000 listeners, while Sunday’s Smooth Classics at Seven with Charlotte Hawkins brings in 354,000, a growth of 51,000 on the quarter.

Our Saturday afternoon concert programme, Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert, presented by the titular legendary broadcaster, has also seen an impressive increase of 92,000 listeners, bringing the total weekly audience to 618,000.

So, whether you’ve just recently joined us, or have been with us since day one – thank you for listening, and being together with us in music.

Source: Ipsos / RAJAR.

Latest on Classic FM

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan at airport piano

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan in spontaneous airport piano duet

Einaudi

William is a 10-year-old senior chorister at Ripon Cathedral

Choirboy William, 10, says singing in a cathedral choir helps manage his arthritis pain

Discover Music

9-year-old girl plays 'Titanic' theme in South Africa shopping mall

9-year-old pianist scores duet deal after viral shopping centre video

McDonald's in Wrexham to play Beethoven after 5pm to deter loiterers

McDonald’s restaurant in Wales to play Beethoven to tackle late-night antisocial behaviour

Beethoven

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

What classical music is in Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’?

What classical music is in Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, and does Michelle Williams really play the piano?

Williams

Best piano works

The 16 best pieces EVER written for piano

Discover Music

15 most famous opera songs and arias

15 most famous opera songs and arias

Discover Music

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Listen to this 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven

The traditional ‘piping in of the haggis’

The haggis gets its own entrance music on Burns Night – here’s what it sounds like

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

9-year-old violinist Sora Lavorgna plays Richter's 'Summer 1' in finals of 'Prodiges'

9-year-old violin prodigy plays Max Richter’s thrilling take on Vivaldi ‘Summer’ in talent show finale

Discover Music

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Boulogne in 'Chevalier' (2023)

‘Chevalier’ film: plot, release date, cast and all details about the Joseph Boulogne biopic
Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022

Classic FM Live 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall: get your tickets to enjoy opera’s greatest hits!

Events

Martha Argerich Performs With The Youth Orchestra de Bahia in 2018

Pianist Martha Argerich cancels performances due to heart-related health condition

Martha Argerich

John Williams makes history as oldest person to be nominated for an Academy Award

John Williams makes history as oldest person to be nominated for an Academy Award

Steven Spielberg confirms plans to make a documentary on film composer John Williams.

Steven Spielberg confirms a documentary on film music legend John Williams is coming

Discover Music

Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

Lloyd Webber

Xiaole the piano playing robot

Watch the piano-playing robot developed by leading AI lab that can also read human emotions

Videos

King Charles’ Coronation Concert will take place the day after his coronation

King Charles III’s coronation and concert: what music could feature over the Royal weekend?
RIOPY

Meet RIOPY: the unbreakable French pianist who escaped a childhood cult

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play piano duet at St Pancras station

Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play charming duet at St Pancras station piano

13 days ago

Page turn fail

Pianist’s page-turn nightmare as Chopin score goes flying across stage

15 days ago

Videos

Tiny model train plays huge 2,840-note classical music medley with breathtaking accuracy

Tiny model train plays huge 2,840-note classical music medley with breathtaking accuracy

15 days ago

Discover Music

Hurdy-gurdy player cranks out a dark medieval melody

Hurdy-gurdy player cranks out a dark medieval melody to give you goosebumps

19 days ago

Videos

Jeff Beck at the Crossroads Guitar Festival

When late rock legend Jeff Beck turned Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ into a roaring electric guitar solo

20 days ago

Puccini

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocals from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

22 days ago

Discover Music