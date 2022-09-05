Classic FM celebrates 30 years with special birthday concert attended by HRH The Prince Charles
5 September 2022, 14:05 | Updated: 5 September 2022, 14:10
On Sunday 4 September, HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, attended a special concert held at St Margaret’s, Braemar in Scotland, in celebration of Classic FM’s 30th birthday.
This week, we celebrate 30 years of Classic FM. As part of the celebrations, we’re broadcasting from all four home nations from the UK, and presenting some very special evening concerts from Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.
On Sunday 4 September, Classic FM staged a special concert in Braemar, a village nestled in the Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands. Just nine miles east of Braemar lies Balmoral Castle, a royal residence since 1852.
The concert was held in the presence of HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, and hosted by Classic FM presenter Margherita Taylor alongside Dr Robert Lovie.
On stage, an ensemble of musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra in Scotland, performed music written about and inspired by the country, with conductors Dr John Frederick Hudson and Professor Paul Mealor.
The ensemble were also joined by The Ayoub Sisters and Caritas Choir, to perform works including Hamish MacCunn’s The Land of the Mountain and the Flood, Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Peter Maxwell Davies’ Farewell to Stromness, and the traditional song, Loch Lomond.
HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay arrives at the concert
His Royal Highness, accompanied by Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, is greeted by Classic FM’s Managing Editor and Deputy Managing Editor, Philip Noyce and David Rose.
His Royal Highness meets The Ayoub Sisters, Sarah and Laura, following their performance
John Frederick Hudson conducts an ensemble of musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Laura Ayoub performs with the orchestra, conducted by John Frederick Hudson
HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay poses with performers and presenters
The Ayoub Sisters, Sarah and Laura, perform in St Margaret’s, Braemar.
Accordionist Liam Stewart plays a collection of airs and reels
Paul Mealor leads the audience in a rousing rendition of ‘Auld Lang Syne’
Paul Mealor conducts the audience in ‘Auld Lang Syne’ with the RSNO, Ayoub Sisters, Robert Lovie and Liam Stewart.
HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, shakes hands with accordionist Liam Stewart.