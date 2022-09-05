Classic FM celebrates 30 years with special birthday concert attended by HRH The Prince Charles

His Royal Highness, The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, attends a concert celebrating 30 years of Classic FM. Picture: Euan Cherry

By Classic FM

On Sunday 4 September, HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, attended a special concert held at St Margaret’s, Braemar in Scotland, in celebration of Classic FM’s 30th birthday.

This week, we celebrate 30 years of Classic FM. As part of the celebrations, we’re broadcasting from all four home nations from the UK, and presenting some very special evening concerts from Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

On Sunday 4 September, Classic FM staged a special concert in Braemar, a village nestled in the Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands. Just nine miles east of Braemar lies Balmoral Castle, a royal residence since 1852.

The concert was held in the presence of HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, and hosted by Classic FM presenter Margherita Taylor alongside Dr Robert Lovie.

On stage, an ensemble of musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra in Scotland, performed music written about and inspired by the country, with conductors Dr John Frederick Hudson and Professor Paul Mealor.

The ensemble were also joined by The Ayoub Sisters and Caritas Choir, to perform works including Hamish MacCunn’s The Land of the Mountain and the Flood, Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Peter Maxwell Davies’ Farewell to Stromness, and the traditional song, Loch Lomond.

HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay arrives at the concert His Royal Highness, accompanied by Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, is greeted by Classic FM’s Managing Editor and Deputy Managing Editor, Philip Noyce and David Rose. HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, accompanied by Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, is greeted by Philip Noyce (right), Classic FM’s Managing Editor, and David Rose (middle), Classic FM’s Deputy Managing Editor. Picture: Euan Cherry His Royal Highness meets The Ayoub Sisters, Sarah and Laura, following their performance His Royal Highness meets multi-instrumental musical duo, The Ayoub Sisters – Sarah (left) and Laura (right). Picture: Euan Cherry John Frederick Hudson conducts an ensemble of musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra John Frederick Hudson conducts an ensemble of musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Picture: Euan Cherry Laura Ayoub performs with the orchestra, conducted by John Frederick Hudson Laura Ayoub performs alongside the RSNO, conducted by John Frederick Hudson. Picture: Euan Cherry HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay poses with performers and presenters Left to right: Dr Robert Lovie (presenter); Prof. Paul Mealor (composer/conductor); John Frederick Hudson (conductor); Margherita Taylor (Classic FM presenter); HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay; Sarah Ayoub; Laura Ayoub. Picture: Euan Cherry The Ayoub Sisters, Sarah and Laura, perform in St Margaret’s, Braemar. The Ayoub sisters, Sarah (left) on cello and Laura (right) on violin. Picture: Euan Cherry Accordionist Liam Stewart plays a collection of airs and reels Liam Stewart, accordionist, with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Picture: Euan Cherry Paul Mealor leads the audience in a rousing rendition of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Paul Mealor conducts the audience in ‘Auld Lang Syne’ with the RSNO, Ayoub Sisters, Robert Lovie and Liam Stewart. Paul Mealor encourages the audience to sing along to Auld Lang Syne. Picture: Euan Cherry HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, shakes hands with accordionist Liam Stewart. HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, shakes the hand of champion accordionist, Liam Stewart. Picture: Euan Cherry

The concert will be broadcast on Classic FM on Monday 5 September, 8pm-10pm, hosted by Margherita Taylor, and available to catch up on Global Player afterwards.