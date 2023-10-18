Peppa Pig to make radio debut, as part of special day of classical music for families on Classic FM

Peppa Pig to make her radio debut on Classic FM, as part of Family Classics Day alongside Giovanna Fletcher and Alexander Armstrong. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

By Classic FM

Giovanna Fletcher and Peppa Pig join Alexander Armstrong, Myleene Klass, Alan Titchmarsh and Aled Jones for Classic FM’s first ever Family Classics Day.

To coincide with half term for many children and families, this Saturday 21 October it’s Classic FM’s very first Family Classics Day!

Throughout the day there will be programmes and special moments geared towards parents and children listening along together – from film themes to calming music for babies, from family favourite presenters to appearances from children’s TV icons.

Alan Titchmarsh will start the day from 7am on Saturday with the magical ballet music of Tchaikovsky. From 10am, Aled Jones will feature some of the world’s best-loved Disney scores, before Alexander Armstrong – also the voice of Hey Duggee and Dangermouse! – picks up the baton from 1pm for three hours of glorious music for the family.

And then from 4pm, trotting into the studio will be a first-time presenter... the world-famous Peppa Pig!

Peppa Pig will be accompanied by her parents, Mummy and Daddy Pig, to host a world radio first – Peppa Pig’s Classical Music Show: A Classic FM Exclusive – featuring The Flight of the Bumblebee, extracts from The Carnival of the Animals and Peter and the Wolf, along with several famous ballets.

Mummy Pig said: “Daddy Pig and I are incredibly excited to have been asked to host a show on the radio, and we're really looking forward to introducing Peppa to some gorgeous classical music. We're sure there will be lots of oinks and giggles together in the studio too!”

There will also be some surprise visits from other Peppa Pig characters in what is going to be a fun and entertaining hour-long programme.

Peppa Pig and family to host their own radio show on Classic FM. Picture: Animations: Hasbro / Studio: Matt Crossick

From 5pm, podcast host and author Giovanna Fletcher makes her Classic FM debut with Classical Calm-Time with Giovanna Fletcher.

Over the course of two hours, Giovanna will play the most calming and soothing classical music, perfect to help little ones – and mums and dads too – relax at the end of the day before bedtime.

Giovanna Fletcher said: “As a fan of classical music, I am delighted to join Classic FM and other big-name presenters for their first ever Family Classics Day and to host my own programme. I know the positive effect that music – and especially classical music – can have on children, so I’m looking forward to joining listeners and their little ones to help them relax and settle down before bedtime with two hours of perfect music.”

Read more: 10 most beautiful and calming pieces of classical music for babies

Gioanna Fletcher to present a programme of calming music for children and babies on Classic FM. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

There will also be a special edition Saturday Night at the Movies at 7pm, with Jonathan Ross playing a selection of film scores loved by all generations, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by John Murphy and Spider-Man: No Way Home by Michael Giacchino, alongside music from Disney films including Pinocchio by Harline & Washington, Mary Poppins by the Sherman Brothers and Inside Out by Michael Giacchino.

From 9pm, David Mellor will be playing an hour of music written by big name composers when they were children.

And then, from 10pm to 1am, it’s Calm Classics with Myleene Klass who’ll be providing relaxing music for parents at the end of the day.

Join us for Classic FM’s Family Classics Day – Saturday 21 October, 7am to 1am. Listen on Global Player.