15 cheap classical music concert ticket schemes for young audiences
15 May 2025, 11:10 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 11:12
There’s nothing like the magic of seeing a full symphony orchestra perform live. Here’s how young UK audiences can experience it on the cheap.
We’ve scoured the internet for super-cheap world-class classical music, accessible to 20-somethings and beyond. Use it liberally and wisely…
Royal Ballet and Opera
If you're aged 16 to 25 you can get £30 tickets, exclusive events and more when you sign up for a free Young RBO account.
For just £5, Young RBO members can also attend young artist recitals, showcasing the future stars of opera in a range of concerts, performances and discussions at the Royal Opera House.
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
For selected Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra performances Under 25s, students and those in receipt of Universal Credit or Jobseeker’s Allowance can purchase tickets for just £10.
Glyndebourne
If you’re aged 16 to 29 years old you can join Glyndebourne as an Under 30s member for free and take advantage of £30 tickets to the Festival.
Glyndebourne have also introduced a new membership for under 40s called Fortissimo.
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
If you are aged between 16 and 25 inclusive, or are in full-time education, you can purchase tickets for £6 in advance, and £8 on the day, to all of the RSNO Season concerts.
Under 18s can also go free if accompanied by an adult.
English National Opera
If you’re aged under 35 you can get some of the best seats at the English National Opera at affordable prices for you and a friend, while under 21s come free.
Wigmore Hall
At Wigmore Hall, £5 tickets are available at selected concerts to anyone under the age of 35.
The scheme has been running since 2018 in collaboration with us at Classic FM and has offered thousands of tickets to lovers of chamber music, song and jazz.
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Birmingham‘s world-leading symphony orchestra is selling concert tickets from £10 for audiences aged between 18 and 30 and not in full-time education.
Plus if you’re a full-time student or under the age of 18, you can get tickets from £5 for all the orchestra’s main season performances.
Opera North
If you’re 16-29 years old or a full-time student, you can become an Under 30s member for free.
Members can access £10 tickets to Opera North productions and in Leeds, 16-20 year olds can access tickets to main stage Opera North productions at Leeds Grand Theatre for free.
Philharmonia Orchestra
As part of the Philharmonia’s 80th birthday celebrations, the orchestra is offering 80 free tickets to every London season concert to first-time bookers. Anyone who has never booked for a Philharmonia concert before is eligible.
Manchester Camerata
Manchester Camerata, based at the spectacular Gorton Monastery, offers all under-30 music lovers cheap tickets to the tune of just £10 per concert.
Kings Place
Kings Place offers a limited number of ‘Under 14s’ and ‘Under 30s’ available for specially selected events ranging from classical concerts to jazz and world music.
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
The BSO’s ‘Kids for a Quid’ scheme allows under 18s to pay £1 for main season concerts in the orchestra’s main venues.
They also offer a 50% student discount, plus £5 student standby tickets in person on concert nights from one hour before the start of the concert.
Royal Northern Sinfonia
The Royal Northern Sinfonia, based at the striking Glasshouse Centre in Gateshead, offers £5 tickets to under 18s for a selection of their concerts.
Hallé Orchestra
The Hallé offers students in full-time education tickets to the tune of just £3 (£6.50 including booking fees).
Student Pulse
It’s always worth scouring the Student Pulse website, which offers £10 and £15 tickets for London’s best orchestras and concert venues including Barbican, Southbank Centre, Philharmonia, London Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Cadogan Hall and the Royal College of Music.