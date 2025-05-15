15 cheap classical music concert ticket schemes for young audiences

15 May 2025, 11:10 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 11:12

Young audience members can enjoy classical concerts at a low price across the UK
Young audience members can enjoy classical concerts at a low price across the UK. Picture: Alamy
Classic FM

By Classic FM

There’s nothing like the magic of seeing a full symphony orchestra perform live. Here’s how young UK audiences can experience it on the cheap.

We’ve scoured the internet for super-cheap world-class classical music, accessible to 20-somethings and beyond. Use it liberally and wisely…

  1. Royal Ballet and Opera

    If you're aged 16 to 25 you can get £30 tickets, exclusive events and more when you sign up for a free Young RBO account.

    For just £5, Young RBO members can also attend young artist recitals, showcasing the future stars of opera in a range of concerts, performances and discussions at the Royal Opera House.

    The Royal Opera's Production Of Mozart's Magic Flute At The Royal Opera House
    The Royal Opera's Production Of Mozart's Magic Flute At The Royal Opera House. Picture: Getty

  2. Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

    For selected Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra performances Under 25s, students and those in receipt of Universal Credit or Jobseeker’s Allowance can purchase tickets for just £10.

    Timothy Henty conducts the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, during Classic FM Live, at the Royal Albert Hall in London
    Timothy Henty conducts the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, during Classic FM Live, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Alamy

  3. Glyndebourne

    If you’re aged 16 to 29 years old you can join Glyndebourne as an Under 30s member for free and take advantage of £30 tickets to the Festival.

    Glyndebourne have also introduced a new membership for under 40s called Fortissimo.

    Glyndebourne festival goers attend a picnic during the interval
    Glyndebourne festival goers attend a picnic during the interval. Picture: Getty

  4. Royal Scottish National Orchestra

    If you are aged between 16 and 25 inclusive, or are in full-time education, you can purchase tickets for £6 in advance, and £8 on the day, to all of the RSNO Season concerts.

    Under 18s can also go free if accompanied by an adult.

    Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s principal flautist Katherine Bryan
    Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s principal flautist Katherine Bryan. Picture: RSNO

  5. English National Opera

    If you’re aged under 35 you can get some of the best seats at the English National Opera at affordable prices for you and a friend, while under 21s come free.

    Social Distanced Opera Audience
    Social Distanced Opera Audience. Picture: Getty

  6. Wigmore Hall

    At Wigmore Hall, £5 tickets are available at selected concerts to anyone under the age of 35.

    The scheme has been running since 2018 in collaboration with us at Classic FM and has offered thousands of tickets to lovers of chamber music, song and jazz.

    Wigmore Hall 120th Anniversary Concert
    Wigmore Hall 120th Anniversary Concert. Picture: Getty

  7. City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

    Birmingham‘s world-leading symphony orchestra is selling concert tickets from £10 for audiences aged between 18 and 30 and not in full-time education.

    Plus if you’re a full-time student or under the age of 18, you can get tickets from £5 for all the orchestra’s main season performances.

    Eímear Noone will conduct a Video Game Concert with CBSO in May
    Eímear Noone will conduct a Video Game Concert with CBSO in May. Picture: Timothy Luton

  8. Opera North

    If you’re 16-29 years old or a full-time student, you can become an Under 30s member for free.

    Members can access £10 tickets to Opera North productions and in Leeds, 16-20 year olds can access tickets to main stage Opera North productions at Leeds Grand Theatre for free.

    UK - "Macbeth" Performance by Opera North in Leeds
    UK - "Macbeth" Performance by Opera North in Leeds. Picture: Getty

  9. Philharmonia Orchestra

    As part of the Philharmonia’s 80th birthday celebrations, the orchestra is offering 80 free tickets to every London season concert to first-time bookers. Anyone who has never booked for a Philharmonia concert before is eligible.

    Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali
    Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali. Picture: Camilla Greenwell

  10. Manchester Camerata

    Manchester Camerata, based at the spectacular Gorton Monastery, offers all under-30 music lovers cheap tickets to the tune of just £10 per concert.

    Manchester Camerata offer £10 tickets to under 30s
    Manchester Camerata offer £10 tickets to under 30s. Picture: Mark Allan

  11. Kings Place

    Kings Place offers a limited number of ‘Under 14s’ and ‘Under 30s’ available for specially selected events ranging from classical concerts to jazz and world music.

    Mark Padmore With Sacconi Quartet For 15th Anniversary Concert
    Mark Padmore With Sacconi Quartet For 15th Anniversary Concert. Picture: Getty

  12. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

    The BSO’s ‘Kids for a Quid’ scheme allows under 18s to pay £1 for main season concerts in the orchestra’s main venues.

    They also offer a 50% student discount, plus £5 student standby tickets in person on concert nights from one hour before the start of the concert.

    The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
    The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Picture: Matt Crossick

  13. Royal Northern Sinfonia

    The Royal Northern Sinfonia, based at the striking Glasshouse Centre in Gateshead, offers £5 tickets to under 18s for a selection of their concerts.

    The Royal Northern Sinfonia, conducted by Martin Yates, performing at Classic FM Live in 2014
    The Royal Northern Sinfonia, conducted by Martin Yates, performing at Classic FM Live in 2014. Picture: Alamy

  14. Hallé Orchestra

    The Hallé offers students in full-time education tickets to the tune of just £3 (£6.50 including booking fees).

    Sir Mark Elder leads the Hallé Orchestra
    Sir Mark Elder leads the Hallé Orchestra. Picture: PA

  15. Student Pulse

    It’s always worth scouring the Student Pulse website, which offers £10 and £15 tickets for London’s best orchestras and concert venues including Barbican, Southbank Centre, Philharmonia, London Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Cadogan Hall and the Royal College of Music.

    Sir Simon Rattle conducts at the Barbican
    Sir Simon Rattle conducts at the Barbican. Picture: Getty

