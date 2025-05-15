15 cheap classical music concert ticket schemes for young audiences

There’s nothing like the magic of seeing a full symphony orchestra perform live. Here’s how young UK audiences can experience it on the cheap.

We’ve scoured the internet for super-cheap world-class classical music, accessible to 20-somethings and beyond. Use it liberally and wisely…

Royal Ballet and Opera If you're aged 16 to 25 you can get £30 tickets, exclusive events and more when you sign up for a free Young RBO account. For just £5, Young RBO members can also attend young artist recitals, showcasing the future stars of opera in a range of concerts, performances and discussions at the Royal Opera House. The Royal Opera's Production Of Mozart's Magic Flute At The Royal Opera House. Picture: Getty

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra For selected Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra performances Under 25s, students and those in receipt of Universal Credit or Jobseeker’s Allowance can purchase tickets for just £10. Timothy Henty conducts the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, during Classic FM Live, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Alamy

Glyndebourne If you’re aged 16 to 29 years old you can join Glyndebourne as an Under 30s member for free and take advantage of £30 tickets to the Festival. Glyndebourne have also introduced a new membership for under 40s called Fortissimo. Glyndebourne festival goers attend a picnic during the interval. Picture: Getty

Royal Scottish National Orchestra If you are aged between 16 and 25 inclusive, or are in full-time education, you can purchase tickets for £6 in advance, and £8 on the day, to all of the RSNO Season concerts. Under 18s can also go free if accompanied by an adult. Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s principal flautist Katherine Bryan. Picture: RSNO

English National Opera If you’re aged under 35 you can get some of the best seats at the English National Opera at affordable prices for you and a friend, while under 21s come free. Social Distanced Opera Audience. Picture: Getty

Wigmore Hall At Wigmore Hall, £5 tickets are available at selected concerts to anyone under the age of 35. The scheme has been running since 2018 in collaboration with us at Classic FM and has offered thousands of tickets to lovers of chamber music, song and jazz. Wigmore Hall 120th Anniversary Concert. Picture: Getty

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Birmingham‘s world-leading symphony orchestra is selling concert tickets from £10 for audiences aged between 18 and 30 and not in full-time education. Plus if you’re a full-time student or under the age of 18, you can get tickets from £5 for all the orchestra’s main season performances. Eímear Noone will conduct a Video Game Concert with CBSO in May. Picture: Timothy Luton

Opera North If you’re 16-29 years old or a full-time student, you can become an Under 30s member for free. Members can access £10 tickets to Opera North productions and in Leeds, 16-20 year olds can access tickets to main stage Opera North productions at Leeds Grand Theatre for free. UK - "Macbeth" Performance by Opera North in Leeds. Picture: Getty

Philharmonia Orchestra As part of the Philharmonia’s 80th birthday celebrations, the orchestra is offering 80 free tickets to every London season concert to first-time bookers. Anyone who has never booked for a Philharmonia concert before is eligible. Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali. Picture: Camilla Greenwell

Manchester Camerata Manchester Camerata, based at the spectacular Gorton Monastery, offers all under-30 music lovers cheap tickets to the tune of just £10 per concert. Manchester Camerata offer £10 tickets to under 30s. Picture: Mark Allan

Kings Place Kings Place offers a limited number of ‘Under 14s’ and ‘Under 30s’ available for specially selected events ranging from classical concerts to jazz and world music. Mark Padmore With Sacconi Quartet For 15th Anniversary Concert. Picture: Getty

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra The BSO’s ‘Kids for a Quid’ scheme allows under 18s to pay £1 for main season concerts in the orchestra’s main venues. They also offer a 50% student discount, plus £5 student standby tickets in person on concert nights from one hour before the start of the concert. The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Picture: Matt Crossick

Royal Northern Sinfonia The Royal Northern Sinfonia, based at the striking Glasshouse Centre in Gateshead, offers £5 tickets to under 18s for a selection of their concerts. The Royal Northern Sinfonia, conducted by Martin Yates, performing at Classic FM Live in 2014. Picture: Alamy

Hallé Orchestra The Hallé offers students in full-time education tickets to the tune of just £3 (£6.50 including booking fees). Sir Mark Elder leads the Hallé Orchestra. Picture: PA