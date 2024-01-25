When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

25 January 2024, 17:57 | Updated: 25 January 2024, 18:01

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion
When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

An incredible moment at a late-90s awards ceremony rehearsal – and proof that in music, a life-changing moment might just be a phone call away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the 1999 Grammy Awards rehearsal, an unknown teenage singer stepped onto the stage to sing with Celine Dion, full of nerves as a last-minute sub-in for star tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Now a household name, Josh Groban was 17 years old at the time and studying in LA, at a state high school on the campus of California State University where students receive an arts conservatoire-style education.

The previous year, the young vocal student had made contact with Grammy-winning Canadian music executive David Foster, who was working with superstar singers from Whitney Houston to Barbra Streisand.

Foster also cowrote the popular classical crossover song ‘The Prayer’, most famously recorded by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. One day, Groban got a call from Foster, saying that he was at the rehearsal for the 1999 Grammy Awards, and Dion’s duet partner, the world-renowned Italian tenor, couldn’t make it – and Foster urgently needed a stand-in.

Groban was nervous. He had worked for Foster before as a rehearsal singer, but not for the Grammys, not with Celine Dion, and certainly not as a stand-in for one of the most famous tenors in the world.

“I didn’t think this was something I could really go in and do. I mean this was Celine Dion, I didn’t know what to expect. She’s a huge superstar,” Groban said, some years later.

“And it was a day that changed my life.”

Read more: When Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ and the world heard his voice for the first time

Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli sing 'The Prayer' at the 41st Grammy Awards ceremony
Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli sing 'The Prayer' at the 41st Grammy Awards ceremony. Picture: Getty

After some persuasion, Groban seized the opportunity, and did it with incredible panache.

“This young man comes on stage, almost going backwards, he was so scared,” Dion told media afterwards. “So I see this young kid and I say, do you know this song?

“He took the microphone and when he started to sing, he couldn’t be any more powerful. Everybody in the audience that was watching the rehearsal, the orchestra, they were looking… this kid was incredible.”

Watch footage of the moment, filmed by Groban’s father, below.

Celine Dion & Josh Groban | The prayer (Grammy Awards Rehearsals, 1999)

Groban happened to be singing in earshot of the show’s host Rosie O’Donnell, who asked him to appear on her show the following week, leading to a regular gig for Groban with the popular TV drama, Ally McBeal.

In 2002, Groban performed ‘The Prayer’ with Charlotte Church at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Salt Lake City, Utah.

And in 2009, he joined together with Dion once more to sing the ballad on stage at the Wiltern Theatre in LA.

Dion introduced her duet partner to the audience, recalling: “10 years ago I was performing at the Grammys, and David Foster was conducting the big orchestra, and we were about to perform a song with Andrea Bocelli – ‘The Prayer’, of course.

“And I was extremely happy and nervous and we were all ready, waiting for Andrea Bocelli. And Andrea Bocelli could not make the rehearsal.

Read more: What are the lyrics to ‘The Prayer’ by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion?

Josh Groban and Charlotte Church singing 'The Prayer'
Josh Groban and Charlotte Church singing 'The Prayer'. Picture: Getty

“So David comes to me… and says, to do the rehearsal, I have this kid here, he’s 17 years old, but he’s great, and he’s going to do the rehearsal and sing the Andrea Bocelli song. And I’m like…

“This kid comes on stage, he looks like he’s 12 years old, the cutest thing. He’s got this curly hair, eyes big like two sunshines, he’s so nervous and shaking and he comes so sweet, to introduce [himself], and I’m like, I feel bad for this little kid. I was feeling nervous for him, you know. The kid is here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Groban…”

After high school, Groban briefly attended Carnegie Mellon University, to study musical theatre. But four months into his first term, he was offered a record deal and left college to pursue singing.

There’s proof that your big break could be closer than you think...

Andrea Bocelli latest

See more Andrea Bocelli latest

When the world saw a young Andrea Bocelli sing ‘Con te partirò’ for the very first time

When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time
How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Andrea Bocelli provides semi-operatic soundtrack to story of Snapper the Venus Flytrap

Andrea Bocelli sings Italian song ‘Festa’ in new John Lewis Christmas advert starring Venus flytrap
Matteo Bocelli performing with his father Andrea, at the O2 Arena in September 2022

Matteo Bocelli: Everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli’s son

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert

What is the new documentary about Andrea Bocelli and when will it be released?

Remembering Tony Bennett’s eternal ‘New York, New York’ duet with Andrea Bocelli in Central Park

Remembering the cool genius of Tony Bennett with this eternal ‘New York, New York’ Andrea Bocelli duet
Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli’s greatest songs of all time

Andrea Bocelli sings Time to say Goodbye, in Italian Con te partirò

Time to Say Goodbye: What are the lyrics, who sings it, and what do the Italian lyrics mean?
Andrea Bocelli singing Ave Maria

What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Maria’, and who wrote it?

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli were just two of the famous faces from classical music to perform at the Coronation Concert

Coronation Concert: who sang and performed at the Windsor Castle concert?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

John Williams’ 10 greatest movie soundtracks

John Williams’ 10 greatest movie soundtracks

Williams

The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin

Dublin university choir sings poignant ‘Auld Lang Syne’ in resonant acoustic

Videos

Hayoung Choi plays Haydn

Young soloist’s blistering Haydn concerto that won her the world’s most prestigious cello competition

Haydn

The traditional ‘piping in of the haggis’

Why does the haggis get its own entrance music? Inside the Burns Night tradition

Discover Music

Dan Hodd’s violin was shattered when he was hit by a bus whilst cycling in the Middle East.

Shattered violin that ‘saved cyclist’s life’ in catastrophic collision is miraculously repaired
All of John Williams’ record-breaking 54 Oscar nominations so far

All of John Williams’ record-breaking 54 Oscar nominations so far

Williams

Amanda Seyfried to play an opera director reviving Strauss’ ‘Salome’ in new film

Amanda Seyfried stars as director tackling gory Strauss opera ‘Salome’ in new film

London Concert Orchestra performs ‘Rule, Britannia!’ at a Christmas-New Year concert at Birmingham Symphony Hall

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ and who composed it?

Discover Music

Classic FM welcomes the entire Kanneh-Mason family to host their first ever radio series

Who are the Kanneh-Masons? All you need to know about the exceptional musical family

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The Shireland CBSO Academy is in West Bromwich, Sandwell – one of England’s most deprived boroughs

This academy is Britain’s first school set up in partnership with a professional orchestra

CBSO