‘Musicians should receive 50/50 royalties from streaming services’ – MPs condemn current ‘16%’ rate

15 July 2021, 09:59 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 15:55

Major parliamentary committee report states that music streaming needs a complete reset
Major parliamentary committee report states that music streaming needs a complete reset. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Major parliamentary committee report states that music streaming needs a complete reset, so that artists can be paid fairly for their work.

Last year, leading British violinist Tasmin Little revealed that for five to six million streams of her recordings, she had earned just £12.34. Artists from all genres have since joined the conversation, with even successful pop stars decrying the meagre earnings they receive from major streaming services.

Now, a UK parliamentary committee has published a 121-page report on the economics of music streaming, following a six-month inquiry into what is, and isn’t, working for music-makers in the streaming era.

It’s the first time any lawmakers have investigated whether artists are getting their fair share, or whether record labels and streaming services are taking an unfair cut.

In the report, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee (DCMS) calls for a “complete reset” of the market.

They are urging for royalties to be split 50/50 between artists and record labels, as is the case for music broadcast on the radio or TV, instead of the current streaming model where artists receive around 16 percent. UK record labels currently earn £736.5 million from streaming.

Read more: ‘87p for over 1,000 streams?’ – musicians hit out at meagre streaming earnings

To form the report, the committee spoke to some named artists including Nile Rodgers and Nadine Shah, along with others who chose to remain anonymous, citing a fear of upsetting industry power brokers. Many decried the “pitiful returns” they receive from music streaming.

Kevin Brennan, an MP on the committee, said in a Twitter thread: “Streaming has helped save the music industry following two decades of digital piracy but it is clear that what has been saved does not work for everyone.

“Issues created by streaming reflect fundamental problems within the recorded music industry. Streaming needs a reset.”

The government is being called to introduce changes to platforms’ business models, to make streaming more profitable for composers and songwriters. The report also calls on playlist curators to disclose paid promotions, as influencers do for sponsored content on social media.

The DCMS report also recommends investigating the relationship major record labels have with streaming services, which currently “allows them to benefit at the expense of independent labels and self-releasing artists, particularly regarding play listing”.

Read more: Spotify boss blames musicians for lack of earnings, says they should make more music

In a statement, Julian Knight, the committee’s chair, said, “While streaming has brought significant profits to the recorded music industry, the talent behind it – performers, songwriters and composers – are losing out. Only a complete reset of streaming that enshrines in law their rights to a fair share of the earnings will do…

“We have real concerns about the way the market is operating, with platforms like YouTube able to gain an unfair advantage over competitors and the independent music sector struggling to compete against the dominance of the major labels.”

The report has won praise from major UK music bodies, including the Musicians’ Union, the Ivors Academy and the #BrokenRecord Campaign, who urged the government in a joint statement to implement the committee’s recommendations.

“This cross-party report is revolutionary,” said Horace Trubridge, general secretary of the Musicans’ Union. “It grasps the issue, identifies the problems and recommends achievable and practical solutions, which won’t cost the taxpayer a penny.

“It’s time to make the most of this rare, cross-party consensus, bring British copyright law up to date, show Global Britain leading the fight to protect the intellectual property of artists and creators, and make the UK the best place to be a musician.”

More From ClassicFM

London's Wyndham’s Theatre stormed on Sunday

Trespassers cause ‘significant damage’ to historic London theatre amid Sunday football chaos
Composer, conductor and pianist Avril Coleridge-Taylor

Meet Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s daughter Avril, a trailblazing conductor, composer and pianist in her own right

Women in Music

Imposing organ rendition of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ will get your heart racing

Imposing organ rendition of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ will get your heart racing

Discover Music

Order our limited edition ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw, notebook and greeting cards

Limited edition ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw, notebook and greeting cards out now!

Charity

Daisy Tempest guitar creations

This luthier is turning the interior of guitars into exquisite miniature worlds

Discover Music

French flag

What are the lyrics to the French National Anthem, La Marseillaise – and what do they mean?

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Edinburgh International Festival is partnering with Classic FM for exclusive online concerts

Edinburgh International Festival announces star-studded classical music line-up

1 day ago

This magnificent Boléro flashmob in Spain will certainly lift your spirits

This orchestra’s magnificent Boléro flashmob in Spain is a picture of musical joy

1 day ago

Ravel

The Alexander Piano

This 19-foot piano has the longest bass strings in the world – and it sounds huge

2 days ago

Discover Music

Pets set to music by composer Noam Oxman

A composer is setting portraits of cats and dogs to music, and they are just beautiful

3 days ago

Discover Music

Singer does Titanic flute solo in one single breath from an echoing stairwell

Singer creates unreal resonance with single-breath Titanic theme in echoing stairwell

3 days ago

Horner

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

6 glorious performances of the English national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’

6 glorious performances of England’s national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’

6 days ago

Discover Music

Man creates actual playable flute made entirely of chocolate

Man creates actual playable flute made entirely of chocolate

6 days ago

Discover Music

Catch up with John Suchet’s exclusive plays of Beethoven’s Complete Piano Concertos

Catch up with John Suchet’s exclusive plays of Beethoven’s Complete Piano Concertos

6 days ago

Beethoven

Footballer sings Italy’s national anthem as he rests ruptured Achilles tendon

Sweet moment injured football star conducts and sings Italy’s national anthem with his son

7 days ago

Videos

‘Ave Maria’ in a train station

Soprano surprises train station with a breathtaking performance of Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria’

7 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures