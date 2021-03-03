Musicians still ‘falling through the gaps’ as £400m announced for struggling arts sector

3 March 2021, 13:27 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 13:31

£400m for struggling arts sector announced in Rishi Sunak’s 2021 budget
£400m for struggling arts sector announced in Rishi Sunak’s 2021 budget. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

UK theatres, concert halls and museums will receive a further cash injection, to help them reopen once coronavirus restrictions ease – but union says musicians are still “falling through the gaps”.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced an extra £408 million fund for the hard-hit arts and culture sector, in his 2021 Budget.

Theatres, galleries and museums in England will benefit from an additional injection to the Cultural Recovery Fund, to help them reopen once the COVID-19 roadmap allows.

It comes as part of a £700m support package for the arts, culture and sporting industries.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said on Twitter: “It’s a relief we can look ahead now so this funding is not just about survival, but planning and preparing for [the] reopening of theatres, galleries and gigs.”

Sunak also announced a “new approach to apprenticeships in creative industries”.

However, there is still concern this money will not reach those in need in the sector.

Read more: ‘Every musician I know is now facing bankruptcy’ – impact of Covid cancellations on freelance artists >

Throughout concert hall and theatre closures, freelancers have been among the hardest hit, with many saying they have fallen through the gaps in government support.

The Musicians Union, which represents 32,000 UK performers, launched a campaign urging the Chancellor to “invest in musicians”, after finding that 38 percent of its members still do not qualify for the job retention or self employment support (SEISS) schemes.

In his announcement today, Sunak said access to the SEISS has been improved, and over 600,000 people can now claim a fourth and fifth grant, up to September.

Minutes later, the MU tweeted: “We welcome the extension of SEISS to include self-employed people with 2019-20 tax returns. But that only covers approx. 15 percent of musicians falling through the gaps. Rishi Sunak needs to invest in musicians and extend SEISS so that it covers all those who are excluded.”

Chief Executive Deborah Annetts of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, which supports over 10,000 music professionals, said the budget “hits the rights note for many musicians”.

Annetts added that the new funds were “essential, because thousands of our members have not had any work for a year and are waiting for venues to safely re-open.”

More From ClassicFM

Incredible blind, autistic pianist Derek Paravicini can play any piece after hearing it once

Meet the blind, autistic piano genius, who can play any piece after hearing it once

Discover Music

Beyoncé sings the US National Anthem in 2019

When Beyoncé sang the US National Anthem a cappella to combat miming criticism. And absolutely nailed it.

Videos

This AI has reconstructed actual Rachmaninov playing his own piano piece

This AI has reconstructed actual Rachmaninov playing his own piano piece

Rachmaninov

Beethoven Orchestra Bonn has been named as the first Goodwill Ambassador of UN Climate Change

An orchestra has been named as the first Goodwill Ambassador of UN Climate Change

Beethoven

‘Deep Nostalgia’ AI composers

‘Creepy’ new AI brings great classical composers to life with deepfakery

Videos

What if Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

What if Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

Chopin

Latest news

See more Latest news

New York Metropolitan Opera’s musicians haven’t been paid since April

Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs have disappeared

2 days ago

Violinist Nicola Benedetti has announced a new series of ‘With Nicky’

‘With Nicky’: Nicola Benedetti’s educational violin videos with practice tips, techniques and support

2 days ago

Nicola Benedetti

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

5 days ago

Fiji rugby league team sing a heartfelt hymn

Fijian rugby league team sing a heartfelt hymn from balconies of quarantine hotel

5 days ago

Videos

AI pianist plays ‘unplayable’ black MIDI music

This AI pianist performed an 'unplayable' piano piece and it's terrifying

5 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Christa Ludwig and Leonard Bernstein rehearse Mahler with the Israel Philharmonic

Star mezzo pleads with Leonard Bernstein over breakneck tempo in awkward Mahler rehearsal

5 days ago

Bernstein, L

Watch Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Gary Barlow perform a stunning pop/classical rendition of ‘Hallelujah’

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins singer Gary Barlow for a sensational duet on ‘Hallelujah’

6 days ago

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

A cappella choir sings note-perfect rendition of every famous movie studio theme

A cappella choir sings note-perfect rendition of every famous movie studio theme

7 days ago

Videos

Dublin nuns perform viral Jerusalema dance challenge

Nimble nuns at enclosed monastery perform viral dance ‘to cheer people up’

7 days ago

Videos

The moment composer Leonard Bernstein and tenor José Carreras clash in recording session

When an irascible Leonard Bernstein relentlessly corrected José Carreras in tense recording session

8 days ago

Bernstein, L

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti