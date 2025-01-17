Hear haunting music composed at Auschwitz for the first time in 80 years

Explore the Lost Music of Auschwitz

By Will Padfield

One orchestra at Auschwitz was led by Alma Rosé, niece of the Austrian composer Gustav Mahler, who used her position as director of the orchestra to survive the gas chambers.

80 years since the Holocaust, a new documentary features a ‘treasure trove’ of previously unheard music, written by musician inmates at the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.

The Lost Music of Auschwitz is the culmination of an incredible eight-year mission to piece together the forgotten fragments of music left behind in the concentration camp, undertaken by British composer and Conductor Leo Geyer.

Geyer spent years searching through the archives of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, unearthing incredible music written in the direst of circumstances – a testimony to the resilience of the inmates. He then carefully reconstructed the fragments of music into scores that could be read and performed today.

Now, the music will finally be heard exactly as it would have sounded at Auschwitz, in some cases for the first time in 80 years, as Leo Geyer and his orchestra perform the pieces in the new documentary.

The Lost Music of Auschwitz. Picture: Sky Arts

80 years on, the horrific events of the Holocaust still loom large in the memories of people worldwide. The events have inspired countless films, including The Pianist, Schindler’s List and the disturbing 2023 film The Zone of Interest.

Despite this, more stories are increasingly being revealed from the depths of the camp, including these fascinating musical memories left behind by musicians interred on the grounds.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was home to at least six orchestras, comprised of prisoners commissioned by the SS. They were made to perform at official visits to the camp and to accompany marches to forced labour.

One notable orchestra was the Woman’s Orchestra of Auschwitz, led by violinist Alma Rosé – the niece of Austrian composer Gustav Mahler – who used her position as director of the orchestra to survive the gas chambers.

Leo Geyer painstakingly uncovered the fragments of music left behind at the concentration camp. Picture: Sky ARts

Many of the manuscripts they left behind are almost too faint to read, while others are damaged beyond recognition. The film follows Leo on this musical journey as he discovers how the musicians rebelled with secret performances, weaving forbidden melodies into concerts as an act of defiance towards the camp guards.

The film is interwoven with powerful interviews with some of the last remaining survivors and special performances from Leo’s orchestra.

Leo Geyer commented: “After many years of research, I’m pleased to be able to share this music with the public to commemorate 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

“The Holocaust should never be forgotten,” he added. “Through this music, I hope to bring everyone together to remember not only those whose lives were saved due to their musical talents but also all those who suffered and perished during the Holocaust.”

The Lost Music of Auschwitz. Picture: Sky Arts

Filming of the ensemble performances took place at Chatham Docks, the eerie disused warehouses providing a sombre background to the music.

Geyer made a point of using instruments that would have been available in the camp, including the accordion and tenor horn, which give the music a unique soundworld.

The Lost Music of Auschwitz airs at 9pm on 20 January on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW.