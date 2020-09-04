Life-size Mr Darcy cake baked to celebrate Pride and Prejudice’s 25th anniversary

4 September 2020, 10:47 | Updated: 4 September 2020, 11:09

Life-size Mr Darcy cake baked to celebrate Pride and Prejudice 1995 TV adaptation 25th anniversary
A cake to celebrate Mr Darcy. Picture: BBC / PA

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that Mr Darcy looks even better as a Victoria sponge.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pride and Prejudice TV adaptation, one baker did what most cake professionals would.

She create a life-size sponge model of Jane Austen’s most eligible edible bachelor, Mr Darcy, played in the 1995 series by Colin Firth.

Standing at a whopping 6ft, and comprised of 20kg of flour, 20kg of butter and 45kg of sugar, Michelle Wibowo’s moorish masterpiece took 200 hours to make.

It almost looks too good to eat...

The cake was unveiled at Lyme Park in Cheshire
The cake was unveiled at Lyme Park in Cheshire. Picture: PA
The cake was made to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pride and Prejudice TV series
The cake was made to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pride and Prejudice TV series. Picture: PA

It was unveiled at Lyme Park in Cheshire, the real-life ‘Pemberley’ in whose grounds Darcy famously emerged from a lake, only to bump into a rather flustered Elizabeth.

“What better reason than the 25th anniversary of the series of Pride And Prejudice to create a birthday cake to celebrate,” Michelle said.

“I’ve created cakes of everyone from the Queen to Beyoncé,” she continued, “but Mr Darcy officially tops the list as the most delicious model I’ve ever made.

Michelle Wibowo was the baker behind the incredible masterpiece
Michelle Wibowo was the baker behind the incredible masterpiece. Picture: PA

“I hope his legions of fans will approve!”

Suddenly, we feel the urge to take a spontaneous trip to Cheshire...

