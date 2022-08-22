Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, to make movie debut alongside actor Idris Elba

Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, to make movie debut alongside actor Idris Elba. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Matteo Bocelli announces a starry musical movie debut…

Matteo Bocelli, rising classical crossover star and son of famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, is making his acting debut in a new film with Hollywood royalty, Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Three Thousand Years of Longing, a dark fantasy movie directed by George Miller (Mad Max), is based on the A.S. Byatt novel The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.

The 24-year-old singer has also co-written music for the film with Dutch composer Tom Holkenborg, also known by his stage name Junkie XL. ‘Cautionary Tale’, a cinematic track which features Matteo on vocals, is now available on all streaming platforms.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Matteo said: “…my new single Cautionary Tale from the motion picture ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’ will be available on all streaming platforms. Thanks to George Miller also for casting me as Prince Mustapha in the movie. Thanks to Tom Holkenborg for creating this wonderful song with me. It was a pleasure working together! In the coming days I will show you some behind-the-scenes footage of my parts in the movie.”

'Three Thousand Years of Longing' stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in the lead roles. Picture: Alamy

Matteo’s character, Mustapha, is based on a real-life Ottoman prince called Mustafa, who was the son of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, the tenth and longest-reigning Sultan of the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century.

The synopsis for the film reads: “A scholar, content with life, encounters a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to consequences neither would have expected.”

Matteo Bocelli’s singing career was launched in 2018, when he duetted with his father Andrea on the single ‘Fall on Me’, from the senior Bocelli’s album Sì. The family duo performed at the Royal Variety Performance later that year, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Comparing his son’s voice with his own, Andrea Bocelli said: “Technically they are very different, but there is one thing that makes them most similar: the attitude. That characteristic way of expressing yourself through your voice.

“This makes Matteo and I very similar. But that is something that you cannot learn, that cannot be taught. That is something you are born with.”

Three Thousand Years Of Longing will be released in US cinemas on 26 August, and in UK cinemas on 2 September.