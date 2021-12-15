Matteo Bocelli: Everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli’s son
15 December 2021, 14:57 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 15:02
Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo is a rising star in the classical crossover world, who features on his father’s hit song ‘Fall On Me’. Here is everything you need to know about Matteo Bocelli.
Andrea Bocelli is his father
Yes, you guessed it. Matteo looks exactly like a 20-year-old Andrea Bocelli, as does his brother Amos.
How old is Matteo Bocelli?
Matteo was born in October 1997. He celebrated his 24th birthday last year.
Here are some of the reasons why we just can't get enough of him already.
Matteo Bocelli can sing
Not only does he look like his father, but he has inherited his musical genes too. His honeyed tones can be heard on Andrea Bocelli’s most recent album, Sì. Matteo often makes an appearance on stage at his father’s arena concerts, too.
New single ‘Fall On Me’
Matteo appears on Andrea Bocelli's single ‘Fall On Me’ from the tenror’s album Sì. The pair sing in English and Italian in a heartfelt tribute to each other. Matteo also sings on the album track ‘Ven a Mi’ with his father. The single and album are out now.
Amos Bocelli is his brother
Matteo’s brother, Amos Bocelli, also features on their father’s new album. He plays piano on acoustic versions of ‘Sono Qui’ (I Am Here) and ‘Ali de Libertà’ (Wings of Freedom).
Singing on the silver screen
Andrea and Matteo Bocelli’s single ‘Fall On Me’ is used in the end credits of the Disney film The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, which was released on 2 November 2018.
The soundtrack also features music from Tchaikovsky's original ballet and a performance by Lang Lang, alongside film stars Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman.
What does Andrea Bocelli think of Matteo’s voice?
Andrea Bocelli has reflected on making music with his son and explained to Billboard what it was like to blend their voices:
“Technically they are very different, but there is one thing that makes them most similar: the attitude. That characteristic way of expressing yourself through your voice.
“This makes Matteo and I very similar. But that is something that you cannot learn, that cannot be taught. That is something you are born with.”
Matteo Bocelli and the Royal Family
We are thrilled to announce that Andrea and @bocelli_matteo will be performing for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.— Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) November 28, 2018
Mark your calendars for Tuesday 11th December at 7:30pm on @ITV pic.twitter.com/dicaBHbRFU
Andrea Bocelli announced on his Twitter that he and Matteo would perform for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at last year's Royal Variety Performance. It was aired on ITV at 7.30pm on Tuesday 11 December.