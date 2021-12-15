Matteo Bocelli: Everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli’s son

Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo is a rising star in the classical crossover world, who features on his father’s hit song ‘Fall On Me’. Here is everything you need to know about Matteo Bocelli.

Andrea Bocelli is his father Yes, you guessed it. Matteo looks exactly like a 20-year-old Andrea Bocelli, as does his brother Amos.

How old is Matteo Bocelli? Matteo Bocelli with his father Andrea. Picture: Decca Matteo was born in October 1997. He celebrated his 24th birthday last year. Here are some of the reasons why we just can't get enough of him already.

Matteo Bocelli can sing Andrea Bocelli: Sì. Picture: Universal Music Not only does he look like his father, but he has inherited his musical genes too. His honeyed tones can be heard on Andrea Bocelli’s most recent album, Sì. Matteo often makes an appearance on stage at his father’s arena concerts, too. Find out everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli right here.

New single ‘Fall On Me’ Matteo appears on Andrea Bocelli's single ‘Fall On Me’ from the tenror’s album Sì. The pair sing in English and Italian in a heartfelt tribute to each other. Matteo also sings on the album track ‘Ven a Mi’ with his father. The single and album are out now.

Amos Bocelli is his brother (l-r) Matteo Bocelli, Veronica Berti, Andrea Bocelli and Amos Bocelli. Picture: Rachel Murray/Getty Images Matteo’s brother, Amos Bocelli, also features on their father’s new album. He plays piano on acoustic versions of ‘Sono Qui’ (I Am Here) and ‘Ali de Libertà’ (Wings of Freedom).

Singing on the silver screen Andrea and Matteo Bocelli’s single ‘Fall On Me’ is used in the end credits of the Disney film The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, which was released on 2 November 2018. The soundtrack also features music from Tchaikovsky's original ballet and a performance by Lang Lang, alongside film stars Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman.

What does Andrea Bocelli think of Matteo’s voice? Matteo Bocelli with his father Andrea. Picture: Getty Images Andrea Bocelli has reflected on making music with his son and explained to Billboard what it was like to blend their voices: “Technically they are very different, but there is one thing that makes them most similar: the attitude. That characteristic way of expressing yourself through your voice. “This makes Matteo and I very similar. But that is something that you cannot learn, that cannot be taught. That is something you are born with.”