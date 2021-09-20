India to replace ambulance sirens with traditional flute and tabla music

20 September 2021, 11:35

India to replace ambulance sirens with traditional flute and tabla music. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

The melodious sounds of musical instruments will ring out on the roads of New Delhi, replacing the ambulance sounds that came to dominate during the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Ambulance horns are to be replaced with the sounds of the flute, tabla and other traditional musical instruments on roads in India.

New Delhi’s union road transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, has confirmed that the shrill shriek of sirens will soon be replaced with the more soothing tones of traditional instruments.

Sounds of the flute, the harmonium, the tabla and the conch shell will replace the all-too-familiar screech of ambulance sounds, which was at an all-time high during the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Setting the new tone for the roads of India’s capital is part of Gadkari’s new vision for the infrastructure in the city, which also includes the planting of crore trees at the sides of a new expressway to help combat pollution, and the removal of pedestrian and animal use of the road to enable a faster route.

The new road in question is the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which Gadkari described as a future “icon of #NewIndia” that “will open endless opportunities for millions of people,” in a recent tweet.

The minister also said that local crafts and produce will be able to be showcased in the area, once the expressway is complete.

This week's on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
