Who was Oskar Sala? Google Doodle celebrates electronic music composer and physicist

18 July 2022, 22:28 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 22:30

Google Doodle celebrates Oskar Sala, an electronic music composer and physicist
Google Doodle celebrates Oskar Sala, an electronic music composer and physicist. Picture: Google Doodle

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Oskar Sala was an innovative composer and physicist – classically trained, and later a pioneer in the world of electronic music...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Today’s Google Doodle marks what would have been the 112th birthday of Oskar Sala, a brilliant musical mind known for developing his own instrument, the mixture-trautonium – an early electronic synthesiser.

Sala was born in Greiz, Germany, in 1910. As a child he studied piano and organ, and performed classical piano concerts. In 1929, he was accepted at the Berlin Conservatory to study piano and composition.

While at the conservatory, Sala closely followed the experiments of Dr Friedrich Trautwein, and learned to play his musical invention: the Trautonium.

When Sala first heard the monophonic instrument – an instrument that can only produce one note at a time – he was fascinated by the technology. “His life mission,” today’s Doodle explains, “became mastering the trautonium and developing it further which inspired his studies in physics and composition at school.”

Oskar Sala, co-developer of the Trautonium, plays the instrument at his Berlin recording studio
Oskar Sala, co-developer of the Trautonium, plays the instrument at his Berlin recording studio. Picture: Getty

Inspired by Dr Friedrich’s work, Sala went on to develop his own instrument, the mixture-trautonium, which was capable of playing several musical lines simultaneously. With this invention, the sound of Sala’s electronic music was set apart from his peers’.

Sala had found his niche. He studied physics at the University of Berlin between 1932 and 1935, where he helped develop a new form of Trautonium – the Volkstrautonium. In 1935 he built a portable model, the Concert Trautonium.

In 1944, as the Second World War was raging, Sala was called on to join the German Army on the Eastern front, where he was injured.

Read more: Who was Amanda Aldridge? Google Doodle celebrates composer and opera singer

Sala with US composer Remi Gassmann, during a recording for electronic ballet 'Paean' - 1960
Sala with US composer Remi Gassmann, during a recording for electronic ballet 'Paean' - 1960. Picture: Getty

After the war, Sala went back to his recording studio in Berlin and moved into TV and film music, creating sound effects for productions including Alfred Hitchcock’s 1962 film The Birds, in collaboration with early electronic composer Remi Gassmann. Once again using the mixture-trautonium, Gassmann and Sala created noises like bird calls, hammering and window slams.

Sala had worked with Gassmann a few years prior on Paean (1960), one of the first ballets set to electronic music.

Sala was given plenty of awards for his film scores – but he never won an Oscar. In 1995, he donated his original mixture-trautonium to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology.

“His efforts in electronic music opened the field of subharmonics,” the Doodle adds in its description of Sala. “With his dedication and creative energy, he became a one-man orchestra.”

Here’s to the legacy of a musical pioneer – Oskar Sala!

Trending on Classic FM

18,000-year-old conch shell

This 18,000-year-old shell is ‘oldest wind instrument of its kind’ – hear its haunting sound

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Rising Stars in 2022

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 brilliant musicians we’re celebrating in 2022
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of theThis week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Angel Blue was programmed to appear at the Arena di Verona this summer

US soprano Angel Blue drops out of Verona production following Blackface scandal

Angel Blue

Cody Fry writes orchestral music, makes jokes about adding more French Horns to scores, and has over 200,000 followers on TikTok

Research says orchestral music is more popular on social media than in schools – one TikTok star explains why

Music Education

Lise Davidsen Norwegian Lyric Dramatic Soprano

Meet Lise Davidsen, the Norwegian soprano described as having ‘a voice in a million’

Discover Music

Bottlenose dolphins enjoyed listening to Bach as part of the study

Dolphins behave better after listening to Bach and Beethoven, study finds

Bach

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

Luciano Pavarotti

Russian occupiers destroy memorial of Ukrainian opera singer who died defending his country

Russian occupiers destroy memorial of Ukrainian opera singer who died defending his country
The Arena di Verona and Anna Netrebko, pictured here as Aida at the Metropolitan Opera House in 2018

‘Everywhere in the world used to have Blackface’ – opera festival defends Anna Netrebko controversy

Anna Netrebko

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

6 days ago

Puccini

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is one of today’s most in-demand classical musicians

Sheku Kanneh-Mason: the British cellist’s age, family, albums and more

6 days ago

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Raycurt Johnson plays a violin on the anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd, at George Floyd Memorial Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2021

How the murder of George Floyd impacted music-making in Minneapolis and across the globe

6 days ago

'James Bond' composer Monty Norman has died

‘James Bond’ theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94

7 days ago

The plight of 17-year-old Anastasiia highlights the loopholes in the British government’s new travel policy

17-year-old violinist ‘left in limbo’ in Russian-occupied Ukraine as Britain changes travel policy

7 days ago

Jonas Kaufmann pulls out of entire Royal Opera House run due to COVID-19

Jonas Kaufmann pulls out of entire Royal Opera House run due to COVID-19

7 days ago

Jonas Kaufmann

Anna Lapwood introduces the pipe organ

How does the organ work, and what are the different parts? Anna Lapwood explains

11 days ago

Discover Music

Julie Berthollet, 25, was attacked on the road where she currently lives in Paris

25-year-old classical violinist mugged twice within minutes, on the streets of Paris

11 days ago

Camille & Julie

PRODIJIG Vivaldi dance

Vivaldi meets Riverdance: Irish dancers create thrilling take on ‘The Four Seasons’

12 days ago

Videos

Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s estate was engulfed in flames over the weekend

Rimsky-Korsakov’s estate devastated by fire, destroying over 1,000 valuable artefacts

14 days ago

Rimsky-Korsakov

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in his role as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley?

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in ‘Elvis’ movie?

14 days ago

Discover Music

Freddie De Tommaso is a leading tenor of his generation.

Who is Freddie De Tommaso? Everything you need to know about the young star tenor

18 days ago

Lizzo plays virtuosic flute solo for James Corden in Carpool Karaoke sketch.

Lizzo whips out a virtuosic 19th-century flute solo in Carpool Karaoke sketch with James Corden

19 days ago

Discover Music

Lang Lang performs in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland, California.

Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

24 days ago

Videos

Howling singing dog

Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

25 days ago

Discover Music

Yunchan Lim performs Rachmaninov to win the final of the Van Cliburn competition under Marin Alsop.

Youngest ever Van Cliburn winner moved Marin Alsop to tears with this rapturous Rachmaninov

28 days ago

Discover Music