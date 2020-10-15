Who is Gina Alice Redlinger? The classical pianist who married Lang Lang

By Helena Asprou

The star virtuoso wed Lang Lang at a glamorous ceremony in Paris – and now everyone wants to know more about the German-Korean pianist

Last year, superstar pianist Lang Lang surprised fans by announcing his marriage to Gina Alice Redlinger – but who is she, and why is she causing such a stir with music lovers?

Born in Wiesbaden, Germany, Gina Redlinger had her first piano lesson when she was just four years old and hasn’t looked back since.

By age eight, she was receiving tuition from popular Russian-German pianist Irina Edelstein, who worked as a professor at the Academy of Music and Performing Arts, Frankfurt

Under Edelstein’s careful guidance, it wasn’t long before Gina could be found performing regularly around her hometown, which included a solo recital in 2009 at the age of 15 and several concerts with the prestigious Berlin Philharmonic.

Pianist Gina Alice Redlinger performs In Guangzhou. Picture: Getty

A graduate of Hamburg University of Music, Gina has collaborated with a number of orchestras in China, including the Shenyang Symphony Orchestra and the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra.

The young star also studied with other world-famous musicians, such as Hungarian pianist László Simon – once honoured with the King's Swedish Music Award – and Klaus Hellwig, who has been a panel judge for international contests such as Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Competition.

Even American classical pianist Gary Graffman took Gina under his wing – a major figure in the music world and the same teacher who trained Lang Lang.

A keen linguist and follower of modern culture, she is fluent in English, German, Korean, French and Chinese.

Redlinger, 26, met Lang Lang, 38, in Berlin a few years ago and the two were wed on 2 June 2019 at the Palace of Versailles in France.

On 15 October 2020, Lang Lang announced the two were expecting their first child together.

We’re delighted for the happy couple and look forward to seeing what they do next!