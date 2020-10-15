Pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger are expecting a baby

Pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger are expecting a baby. Picture: Social media

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The star classical pianist announced the happy news on Twitter this morning.

Pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger are expecting a baby.

The Chinese keyboard superstar married Redlinger, who is also a classical pianist, last June in a glamorous ceremony in Paris.

Lang Lang announced the newest addition to their family on Twitter this morning (15 October). “I am so excited to announce that Gina and I are expecting our first child,” he wrote.

“We could not be happier and cannot wait to welcome our new family member to the world.”

Read more: Who is Lang Lang’s wife, Gina Alice Redlinger? >

Alongside the news, he shared a sketch of a baby lying next to a grand piano. Aww…

I am so excited to announce that Gina and I are expecting our first child. We could not be happier and cannot wait to welcome our new family member to the world 😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/DUOEJOibn8 — Lang Lang (@lang_lang) October 15, 2020

Twitter has been overflowing with congratulations for the musical couple, with concert pianist Stephen Hough saying: “Wonderful news, LL!!!”.

Singer Cerys Matthews added: “Congratulations to you both!!!”.

German Korean pianist Redlinger, 26, first met Lang Lang, 38, in Berlin a few years ago. The young star is also known for her singing talents. She performed ‘River of Remembrance’, the Chinese song released by Universal Music China to promote Frozen 2, the Disney musical sequel.

Rumours first emerged of Redlinger’s pregnancy in April, after she posted a photo on Weibo that led to speculation on social media.

Our congratulations to the happy couple and their new addition. We wish them many, many years of trios together…