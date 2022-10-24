World-renowned Czech conductor Libor Pešek has died, aged 89

24 October 2022, 11:46

Libor Pešek, former principal conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, has died aged 89.
Libor Pešek, former principal conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, has died aged 89. Picture: Alamy

By Siena Linton

The Prague-born conductor spent 10 years at the helm of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and championed music from his home country all across the world.

Esteemed Czech conductor Libor Pešek died on Sunday 23 October, at the age of 89, his management has confirmed.

Pešek was principal conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra (RLPO) from 1987 to 1997, before becoming conductor laureate until his death in 2022.

Born in the Czech capital, Prague, on 22 June 1933, Pešek studied at the city’s Academy of Performing Arts under eminent Czech musicians Václav Smetáček and Karel Ančerl. Throughout his studies, he learned to conduct in addition to playing piano, cello and trombone.

After leaving the Academy, he embarked on what would grow to be an impressive conducting career. His first steps onto the conductor’s podium were at the Plzeň and Prague Operas, before founding the Prague Chamber Harmony in 1958, where he remained as director until 1964.

Read more: Royal Opera House names Czech conductor, Jakub Hrůša as new Music Director

In 1981, Pešek took up the post of chief conductor at the Slovak Philharmonic in Bratislava, before following in the footsteps of both his tutors by joining the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.

From 1982 to 1990, he was conductor-in residence at the Czech Philharmonic, simultaneously with his position at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic in the UK. Under his direction, the orchestra was said to be “the best Czech Orchestra this side of Prague”, going on to be the first international orchestra to open the Prague Spring Festival in 1993.

Pešek left his post at the RLPO in 1997, although he would remain as conductor laureate for a further 25 years. He later led the Czech National Symphony Orchestra as chief conductor, from 2007 before stepping down at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Throughout a truly impressive international career, Pešek brought Czech music with him wherever he went, from Wales to Gran Canaria. In particular, he championed the music of Josef Suk and Vítězslav Novák, as well as Dvořák and Janáček, bringing his home country’s brilliant composers to the ears of many.

Libor Pešek with Sandra Parr, Artistic Planning Director at the RLPO.
Libor Pešek with Sandra Parr, Artistic Planning Director at the RLPO. Picture: RLPO

The RLPO’s Artistic Planning Director, Sandra Parr, shared her memories of Pešek: “His philosophy for life was basically to enjoy it and share that enjoyment with friends. He addressed everyone as colleague in a most warm, friendly way that everyone who met him liked him immediately. A humble man who adored his dogs and Land Rovers, and since retiring from conducting at the age of 85, grew closer to nature more each year.

“The twinkle in his eye, his generous friendship and heartfelt music making will be missed by thousands – especially his friends back in Liverpool. It was an honour to have met and worked closely with our colleague and we send our condolences to all his family and friends in Prague.”

Pešek leaves behind his partner, Jarmila, his son, Philip, and a brilliant musical legacy.

Latest on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Angelina Jolie to play legendary opera star Maria Callas in new biopic ‘Maria’

Angelina Jolie to play legendary opera star Maria Callas in new biopic ‘Maria’

Maria Callas

4 out of 10 parents and carers are thinking of leaving their careers in classical music, according to a new report

New report warns of ‘talent exodus’ in classical music, as parents and carers struggle

Karim Kamar is joined by an unexpected duet partner...

Classical pianist gives curious toddler an impromptu piano lesson on train station concourse

Discover Music

Viola Brand dances on a bicycle

Ballerina performs an exquisite routine, while riding a bicycle

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Pet Classics: Charlotte Hawkins and Frank in the studio

Pet Classics, our special programme to calm pets on Bonfire Night, returns for 2022

Funny duet for two cats, in the style of Rossini

This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face
The 41-year-old Czech conductor was today named as Sir Antonio Pappano’s successor

Royal Opera House names Czech conductor, Jakub Hrůša as new Music Director

ROH

Hans Zimmer and his daughter Zoë at the 2019 premiere of ‘The Lion King’

Hans Zimmer didn’t want to score ‘The Lion King’, but his 6-year-old daughter changed his mind

Zimmer

Yuriy Kerpatenko was shot and killed in his home in Kherson for refusing to participate in a concert

Ukrainian conductor shot and killed by Russian troops for refusing to participate in concert

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Hans Zimmer announced his upcoming 2023 album and tour earlier this month

Hans Zimmer on the war in Ukraine, his upcoming live album and 2023 European tour

Zimmer

Cellist Zoë Martlew had a sudden surprise when her cello bow exploded mid-recital

Comical classical chaos as cellist’s bow explodes in the middle of a contemporary music recital

Discover Music

What is white noise?

What is white noise and why does it help babies sleep?

Discover Music

The Berlin State Opera have announced changes to their productions following the controversy

PETA cracks down on Berlin State Opera’s use of live animals in staging of Wagner’s ‘Ring Cycle’

Wagner

An opera singer leads a rousing rendition of Ukraine’s national anthem as civilians shelter in an underground station in Kyiv.

Powerful footage shows opera singer leading Ukrainian national anthem under Kyiv station

Videos

Angela Lansbury voiced cinema’s most famous teapot, ‘Mrs Potts’ in the 1991 Disney classic, ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Remembering the time Angela Lansbury sang ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for the film’s 25th anniversary
‘It’s genius’ – classical music stars on why we love The Lark Ascending so much

‘It’s genius’ – classical music stars on why we love The Lark Ascending so much

Vaughan Williams

Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

King Charles III’s coronation will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey

King Charles III’s coronation: when will it take place and what music could feature?

Tito Puente is honoured in today’s Google Doodle, marking US Hispanic Heritage Month

Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente – but who is ‘The King of Latin music’?

Google Doodles

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Barbara Hannigan, 51, is an internationally renowned soprano and conductor

Barbara Hannigan on mentoring the next generation of classical music stars

17 days ago

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a choral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, live from the Tower of London

19 days ago

The Sixteen

Goat 'sings' in animal blessing service at Worcester Cathedral

Bleating billygoat ‘sings’ along during animal blessing at cathedral service

20 days ago

Videos

Lizzo plays a flute which belonged to former American President, James Madison in the Library of Congress

Inside Lizzo’s historically important flute performance at the Library of Congress

21 days ago

Videos

ORA SIngers at the Tate Modern

40 socially-distanced singers performing ‘Spem in alium’ at the Tate Modern is profoundly uplifting

24 days ago

Lizzo performs on a crystal flute, courtesy of the Library of Congress, in Washington D.C.

Lizzo makes history by playing the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute

26 days ago

Videos