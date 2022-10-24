World-renowned Czech conductor Libor Pešek has died, aged 89

Libor Pešek, former principal conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, has died aged 89. Picture: Alamy

By Siena Linton

The Prague-born conductor spent 10 years at the helm of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and championed music from his home country all across the world.

Esteemed Czech conductor Libor Pešek died on Sunday 23 October, at the age of 89, his management has confirmed.

Pešek was principal conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra (RLPO) from 1987 to 1997, before becoming conductor laureate until his death in 2022.

Born in the Czech capital, Prague, on 22 June 1933, Pešek studied at the city’s Academy of Performing Arts under eminent Czech musicians Václav Smetáček and Karel Ančerl. Throughout his studies, he learned to conduct in addition to playing piano, cello and trombone.

After leaving the Academy, he embarked on what would grow to be an impressive conducting career. His first steps onto the conductor’s podium were at the Plzeň and Prague Operas, before founding the Prague Chamber Harmony in 1958, where he remained as director until 1964.

In 1981, Pešek took up the post of chief conductor at the Slovak Philharmonic in Bratislava, before following in the footsteps of both his tutors by joining the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.

From 1982 to 1990, he was conductor-in residence at the Czech Philharmonic, simultaneously with his position at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic in the UK. Under his direction, the orchestra was said to be “the best Czech Orchestra this side of Prague”, going on to be the first international orchestra to open the Prague Spring Festival in 1993.

Everyone at Liverpool Philharmonic sends their deepest sympathies to Libor’s family at this time. Full statement here: https://t.co/4MV9aMYVxB pic.twitter.com/QGhXZ3O2Ma — Royal Liverpool Philharmonic (@liverpoolphil) October 24, 2022

Pešek left his post at the RLPO in 1997, although he would remain as conductor laureate for a further 25 years. He later led the Czech National Symphony Orchestra as chief conductor, from 2007 before stepping down at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Throughout a truly impressive international career, Pešek brought Czech music with him wherever he went, from Wales to Gran Canaria. In particular, he championed the music of Josef Suk and Vítězslav Novák, as well as Dvořák and Janáček, bringing his home country’s brilliant composers to the ears of many.

Libor Pešek with Sandra Parr, Artistic Planning Director at the RLPO. Picture: RLPO

The RLPO’s Artistic Planning Director, Sandra Parr, shared her memories of Pešek: “His philosophy for life was basically to enjoy it and share that enjoyment with friends. He addressed everyone as colleague in a most warm, friendly way that everyone who met him liked him immediately. A humble man who adored his dogs and Land Rovers, and since retiring from conducting at the age of 85, grew closer to nature more each year.

“The twinkle in his eye, his generous friendship and heartfelt music making will be missed by thousands – especially his friends back in Liverpool. It was an honour to have met and worked closely with our colleague and we send our condolences to all his family and friends in Prague.”

Pešek leaves behind his partner, Jarmila, his son, Philip, and a brilliant musical legacy.