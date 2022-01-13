Playing Classic FM ‘could help lift spirits’ in Covid vaccination centres, says MP

13 January 2022, 16:00 | Updated: 13 January 2022, 16:08

Playing Classic FM ‘could help lift spirits’ in Covid vaccination centres, says MP
Playing Classic FM ‘could help lift spirits’ in Covid vaccination centres, says MP. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Tobias Ellwood MP has asked the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, if Classic FM could be played in temporary vaccination stations.

Temporary vaccination hubs have been set up across the country to allow as many people as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Volunteers have been trained to help administer vaccinations, and one of those volunteering in their local area is Tobias Ellwood, Member of Parliament for Bournemouth East.

Today in the House of Commons, the Conservative MP spoke about his experience in the hubs.

“The atmosphere in these temporary hubs can be quite quiet and sombre,” he said, before addressing Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom. “Could I ask the Secretary of State if he could look at lifting the licensing conditions for radio?”

Ellwood then went on to name Classic FM among some of the organisations the secretary may wish to speak to.

Ellwood concluded his suggestion remarking, “[playing these radio stations] would help to lift spirits as we go about this important national effort”.

Met with a “here, here”, the MP was responded to by Sajid Javid, who thanked him for his volunteer service, and his suggestion.

“I think it’s a very good suggestion”, said the Secretary of State. “It’s not something I had given thought to before, and I think it’s absolutely right that we contact these organisations and see if they would like to be a part of helping our army of vaccinators across the country.

“It’s a very good suggestion, I thank him for it, and we shall try and act on it”.

From this Sunday, Classic FM is joined by Dr Alex George, the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, who will be covering a variety of topics around health on his new show, Inner Harmony.

