Band stages unique ‘space bubble’ concert to get COVID-creative

26 January 2021, 11:28

Rock band staged October test-run for ‘space bubble’ concert
Rock band staged October test-run for ‘space bubble’ concert. Picture: Flaming Lips/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

You could soon be watching a performance of your favourite Beethoven string quartets from the comfort of a giant inflatable bubble...

The world’s first ‘space bubble’ concert has taken place in Oklahoma, as a US band found an inspired way to share music during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flaming Lips performed two shows, each accommodating 100 bubbles which could hold up to three people.

For the duration of each concert, both audience and band members were encased in individual inflatable capsules, even the drummer and his entire kit.

If a concertgoer needed a toilet break, they tapped a sign within their bubble, unzipped it and put their mask on, for a staff member to escort them to the bathroom.

“I think it’s a bit of a new normal,” said frontman Wayne Coyne, who coined the idea after years of crowd-surfing in a Zorb ball during gigs.

Read more: Cellist stages ‘swimming pool concert’ for social distancing era >

Inside each bubble, audience members would also find an in-bubble high frequency supplemental speaker, to help with sound muffling, a bottle of water, a battery-operated fan and a towel to wipe down condensation.

There was also an emergency ‘too hot in here’ sign inside each capsule. If pressed, a leaf blower would refill it with cool air.

To discourage concertgoers from rolling around in their bubbles, a grid was taped to the floor, with room for one bubble per square, according to cameraman Nathan Poppe who documented the night on Twitter (see below).

“It’s a very restricted, weird event. But the weirdness is so we can enjoy a concert before putting our families and everybody at risk,” Coyne told Rolling Stone last month.

The rock band performed one song in the bubbles on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last June (see below), before holding a test show in October that would have prepared them for a December gig, which had to be cancelled due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Flaming Lips performing on Stephen Colbert’s chat show
Flaming Lips performing on Stephen Colbert’s chat show. Picture: Flaming Lips/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Speaking to TMZ last year, Coyne explained that you need a lot of open space around the venue, and plenty of time – he suggests around 45 minutes – beforehand to get everyone fitted in their personal bubble.

According to a video on the singer’s Instagram, at the end of the concert everyone rolled their bubbles to the exit door. Once outside, attendees unzipped their bubble and left the venue.

It remains to be seen just how COVID-secure the concert was, as some medical professionals have questioned the reduced risk of transmission. If deemed safe, it’s a format that could, seemingly, be replicated for other concerts and other genres of music-making, provided the right venue is available and local restrictions allow.

Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen inventive ways of bringing back live music for socially distanced audiences – from a repurposed swimming pool to plexiglass screens and drive-in operas.

Time will tell whether ‘bubbles’ will catch on for classical music...

More From ClassicFM

We can guess your dominant personality trait from your classical music tastes

QUIZ: We can guess your dominant personality trait from your classical tastes

Lifestyle

76 percent of UK musicians will ‘stop performing in Europe’ due to Brexit

76 percent of UK musicians will ‘stop performing in Europe’ due to Brexit
Musicians who train from a young age have ‘super connected’ brains, study finds

Musicians who train from a young age have more ‘connected’ brains, study finds
The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
Baritone and composer Roderick Williams

Baritone Roderick Williams signs as a composer: ‘Lockdown has brought boundaries, but we can adapt’
AI can judge your piano skills just by watching you play

AI can judge your piano skills just by watching you play

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Mendelssohn’s Wedding March but it’s played on 100% homemade instruments

Mendelssohn’s Wedding March but it’s played on 100% homemade instruments

1 day ago

Mendelssohn

James Clyburn files bill to make ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ US national hymn

US congressman files bill to make ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ new national hymn

1 day ago

Beethoven: The Man Revealed with John Suchet

Listen to John Suchet’s new podcast, Beethoven: The Man Revealed

1 day ago

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

1 day ago

Newly discovered Mozart piano piece performed to mark composer’s 265th birthday

Unheard Mozart piano piece performed to mark composer’s 265th birthday

4 days ago

Mozart

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Professional tap dancer and his pint-sized partner perform an energised routine

This wonderful little and large tap-dancing duo is guaranteed to make you smile

4 days ago

Videos

Yo-Yo Ma plays poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at Biden inauguration concert

Yo-Yo Ma brings world to tears with poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at inauguration concert

5 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Lady Gaga sings at Joe Biden's Inauguration

We asked a professional soprano to appraise Lady Gaga’s national anthem at the Biden inauguration

6 days ago

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

7 days ago

Videos

‘Wolf choir’ echoes through forest

‘Wolf choir’ echoes in forest as pack joins together in breathtaking harmony

7 days ago

Videos

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks