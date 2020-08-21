Staggering 87 percent drop in advertised arts jobs, as COVID-19 decimates the industry

21 August 2020, 15:52

The creative industries, including music, theatre, visual arts and film production have been hardest hit by coronavirus in the UK.
The creative industries, including music, theatre, visual arts and film production have been hardest hit by coronavirus in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

The coronavirus crisis has hit the arts sector harder than any other, according to research from the Office for National Statistics.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has ravaged the arts and entertainment industry more than any other in the UK, research shows.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that job opportunities in the arts fell faster in May, June and July than in any other sector in the UK, with advertised roles disappearing by 87 percent compared with the same period last year.

The staggering decline is illustrated by there being just 3,000 vacancies available in that period – down from 23,000 for the same time last year.

Read more: ‘On the brink of devastation’: UK creative industries projected to lose 400,000 jobs >

“The arts and culture sector was growing twice as fast as the overall economy before the crisis, but now this sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic,” says Philippa Childs, who is head of the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BECTU).

Reacting the the ONS’s recent findings, she describes the sector as being “on its knees” with “huge numbers of job losses, tens of thousands of freelancers with no support, and large swathes of the sector still in the dark about when they can reopen.”

Read more: Arts world warns of ‘exodus of talent’ from creative industries due to coronavirus >

While job vacancies are down, the sector has also been hit hard by thousands of proposed redundancies already, with organisations like the Southbank Centre and the Tate having announced big job cuts.

The ending of the furlough scheme by October is a further worrying factor, and leaders in the sector have also called for more support for freelancers, who make up a significant portion of workers on top of the advertised positions. An open letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak, signed by the likes of London Symphony Orchestra, Glyndebourne and Guildhall School Music and Drama, has warned of an ‘exodus of talent’ due to the struggles the industry is facing.

BECTU’s Childs confirms: “The government’s cultural recovery fund is welcome, but we are concerned that the focus is on helping institutions to survive, rather than on protecting the staff and freelancers who are the backbone of the sector.

“Ministers need to look again at the scheme or risk permanently damaging our world beating culture sector.”

More From ClassicFM

How well can you read music?

How well can you read music? Only a true musician will score 100% in this quiz

Lifestyle

Antonio Cadenas plays piano

101-year-old man with Alzheimer’s shows us all the eternal power of music

Discover Music

Singing is no more risky than talking when it comes to spreading COVID-19, study shows

Singing is no more risky than talking when it comes to spreading COVID-19, study claims
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Ivan Vasiliev

8 pulse-racing videos of male ballet dancers leaping very, very high.

Discover Music

Forte Handbell Quartet

A completely mad handbell arrangement of The Hallelujah Chorus

Handel

Remembering George Walker (1922 – 2018)

Remembering George Walker, the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Violinist Ray Chen plays Vivaldi for two awestruck horses.

Violinist Ray Chen plays a beautiful serenade for two horses

1 day ago

Vivaldi

GCSE Music is in decline

Alarm as GCSE Music entries decline by a quarter over a decade

1 day ago

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

1 day ago

Mariinsky Ballet, which was performing shows like ‘Le Spectre de la Rose’ pictured, is having to cancel ballet again.

Ballet’s return to stage barred by coronavirus, as 30 dancers test positive for COVID-19

1 day ago

Discover Music

Major arts venues warn of ‘exodus of talent’ from UK arts due to coronavirus

Arts world warns of ‘exodus of talent’ from creative industries due to coronavirus

1 day ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

The choir deleted the video after it amassed over 100 comments

Oklahoma choir blasted on social media for footage of an indoor, maskless rehearsal

2 days ago

Violinist Ezinma

Violinist puts virtuosic spin on Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ and transforms it into a classical masterpiece

2 days ago

Discover Music

William Tell on bottles

Talented muso boi plays William Tell Overture using nothing but bottles

3 days ago

Typewriter concerto

This ingenious ‘typewriter concerto’ is a treat for the eyes and the ears

7 days ago

Anderson

Cat plays piano when he's hungry

Cat has a tiny piano which he plays when he’s hungry

7 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone

Ennio Morricone performs at Mediolanum Forum on st

Ennio Morricone: the 10 Best Movie Soundtracks

Morricone