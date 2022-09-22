Toot your way to musical genius with the world’s first trombone rhythm game

22 September 2022, 13:41 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 13:44

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Test your rhythm skills with this absolute hoot of a game – ‘Trombone Champ’.

You’ve heard of Guitar Hero. Now get ready for the Internet’s favourite new toy, *fanfare please*… Trombone Champ, the world’s first trombone-based rhythm music game.

In an impressive feat of laser-focused hand-eye coordination and lightning-fast reaction times, players have to move their mouse up and down to target the right note of the scale, whilst simultaneously paying attention to the rhythm and clicking as each note passes the left side bar.

Sound easy? Think again... the game, created by Holy Wow Studios, allows players to “freely play any note at any time”, meaning “you’re not just following along with the music, you’re actually playing the music”.

There are 20 tracks you can choose from, including Strauss’ magnificent Also Sprach Zarathustra – plenty of margin for intonational error there – Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 and Rossini’s William Tell Overture.

Trombone Champ – the world's first interactive trombone rhythm game
Trombone Champ – the world's first interactive trombone rhythm game. Picture: Holy Wow Studios

‘Trombone Champ’ also assesses your playing as you go, with each note appraised as anything from ‘Nasty’ and ‘Meh’ to ‘Nice’ and ‘Perfecto’.

Launched on Friday 16 September, the game is currently available on Steam for PC, with a Mac version expected to be released soon.

“Honk, blow, & toot your way through over 20 songs,” the game description reads. “Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?”

One review on the Steam page has called it “possibly the best game ever made”. PC Gamer, a global authority on PC games, described it as an instant ‘Game of The Year’ contender.

You can buy Trombone Champ via Steam for £11.39 ($14.99) here.

Discover music

See more Discover music

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

1 day ago

'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35-year run

Broadway’s longest-running show ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to close in February after 35 years

1 day ago

The Massed Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments outside Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Where do bagpipes come from, and who invented them?

2 days ago

Her Majesty’s coffin has traveled across the UK, and is now lying in state in London.

The Queen’s funeral: how music moved a nation at Westminster Abbey and beyond

3 days ago

All the music being played at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music played during the service

3 days ago

The Committal of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

The music for The Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

3 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Music for Pets

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM at the Movies

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,

Lone piper plays poignant lament as the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

'All My Hope on God is Founded' will be sung by the congregation and Choir of St George's Chapel at The Committal of Queen Elizabeth II

‘All My Hope on God is Founded’ – what are the hymn’s lyrics?

The Choir of Westminster Abbey, led by music director James O’Donnell.

What are the lyrics to the hymn, ‘The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended’?

A depiction of Jesus holding a lamb

The Lord is my Shepherd: what are the lyrics for the hymn and who wrote the music?

'Love Divine, All Love Excelling' was played at the wedding of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011

‘Love Divine, all Loves Excelling’ – lyrics to Charles Wesley’s beloved hymn

Solo soprano sings at The King’s Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings Queen’s beloved hymn ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in intimate tribute

Videos

The lyrics and history of the popular hymn 'Amazing Grace'

What are the lyrics to ‘Amazing Grace’, the traditional hymn?

Judith Weir served Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as Master of the Queen’s Music for eight years.

‘Music was really central to the Queen’s life’ – Judith Weir, Master of the King’s Music

The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How To Listen

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen