Toot your way to musical genius with the world’s first trombone rhythm game

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Test your rhythm skills with this absolute hoot of a game – ‘Trombone Champ’.

You’ve heard of Guitar Hero. Now get ready for the Internet’s favourite new toy, *fanfare please*… Trombone Champ, the world’s first trombone-based rhythm music game.

In an impressive feat of laser-focused hand-eye coordination and lightning-fast reaction times, players have to move their mouse up and down to target the right note of the scale, whilst simultaneously paying attention to the rhythm and clicking as each note passes the left side bar.

Sound easy? Think again... the game, created by Holy Wow Studios, allows players to “freely play any note at any time”, meaning “you’re not just following along with the music, you’re actually playing the music”.

There are 20 tracks you can choose from, including Strauss’ magnificent Also Sprach Zarathustra – plenty of margin for intonational error there – Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 and Rossini’s William Tell Overture.

Trombone Champ – the world's first interactive trombone rhythm game. Picture: Holy Wow Studios

‘Trombone Champ’ also assesses your playing as you go, with each note appraised as anything from ‘Nasty’ and ‘Meh’ to ‘Nice’ and ‘Perfecto’.

Launched on Friday 16 September, the game is currently available on Steam for PC, with a Mac version expected to be released soon.

“Honk, blow, & toot your way through over 20 songs,” the game description reads. “Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?”

One review on the Steam page has called it “possibly the best game ever made”. PC Gamer, a global authority on PC games, described it as an instant ‘Game of The Year’ contender.

The world's first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender. And no, I'm not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you've never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc pic.twitter.com/jTXNdWx3Zm — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) September 20, 2022

Trombone Champ is the best game ever made pic.twitter.com/GH58eHGXHV — Jacob DeRose (@JacobDJAtkinson) September 21, 2022

please rise for our national anthem pic.twitter.com/VOp3z382mj — Kam “Trombone Champ” Konek (@TheKamdyman) September 18, 2022

You can buy Trombone Champ via Steam for £11.39 ($14.99) here.