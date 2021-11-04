Engraved on an tombstone almost 2000 years ago, this is music’s oldest surviving composition

4 November 2021, 15:03

The marble Seikilos stele with poetry and musical notation
The marble Seikilos stele with poetry and musical notation. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Hear the ‘Seikilos Epitaph’; written in Ancient Greece, it is the oldest surviving musical composition.

Written in the 1st or 2nd century CE, the Song of Seikilos was discovered on a tombstone in Turkey in 1883.

The song explores themes of the transience of life and the passage of time. At almost 2000 years old, it’s believed to be the oldest surviving piece of music in the world.

Listen to a performance of the musical engraving, as its tender, heartrending tones pass through millennia.

The mournful lyrics have been translated from Ancient Greek to English. The text reads:

While you live, shine
have no grief at all 
life exists only for a short while
and Time demands an end.

A further inscription reads:

I am a tombstone, an image. Seikilos placed me here as a long-lasting sign of deathless remembrance.

Seikílos Eutér[pēi]

Scholars have surmised these last two words to be a dedication from Seikilos to Euterpe, who could have been the composer’s wife, or the Muse of Music from Greek mythology.

Hear the world’s oldest instrument, the 50,000 year old neanderthal flute

A modern transcription of the melody
A modern transcription of the melody. Picture: Wikipedia Commons

The song is thought to be the oldest surviving complete musical composition from anywhere in the world. While there are older examples of musical notation, such as the Hurrian Song, these are fragmented and unlike the complete engraving found on the Seikilos Epitaph.

Latest features

See more Latest features

Why wheelie cases are superior...

12 highly relatable moments every musician has experienced

22 mins ago

Remembrance Sunday

Music for Remembrance Day: listen to 14 reflective pieces of classical music

1 day ago

Oscar loves E major

Musicians are convinced this singing TikTok dog only enjoys music in E major tonality

1 day ago

Videos

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

2 days ago

Dieter tries to crack ‘the Siegfried’ safe in Army of Thieves.

This new Netflix heist movie has got Wagner trending, thanks to its safe-cracking plot

3 days ago

Wagner

More From ClassicFM

Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds

Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

Videos

Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins

Listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins to keep your pets calm during fireworks
Great Brazilian classical pianist Nelson Freire has died, aged 77

Celebrated Brazilian classical pianist Nelson Freire has died, aged 77

Nelson Freire

93-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is enraptured by granddaughter’s piano playing, despite not remembering her

Emotional moment woman plays piano for 93-year-old grandfather who doesn’t remember her name

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments