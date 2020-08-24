What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it?

24 August 2020, 12:58 | Updated: 24 August 2020, 12:59

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it? King George
What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it? Picture: Getty

‘Rule Britannia’ is a popular choice in many British classical concerts – but what are the lyrics to the song, and who composed it?

‘Rule, Britannia!’ is a patriotic British song, written in 1740. The song originates from the poem ‘Rule, Britannia’ by James Thomson, and was set to music by Thomas Arne.

It is strongly associated with the Royal Navy – yet at the time, the song was not a celebration of the success of naval affairs, but a cry for help.

Britain did not yet ‘rule the waves’, and the Royal Navy didn’t yet have the dominant power on the oceans that it would have by the 19th century – and it wasn’t until the late 1800s that the lyrics acquired a patriotic significance.

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’?

Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rule the waves!
Britons never, never, never shall be slaves.

When Britain first, at heaven's command,
Arose from out the azure main,
This was the charter of the land,
And Guardian Angels sang this strain:

(Chorus)

The nations not so blest as thee
Must, in their turn, to tyrants fall,
While thou shalt flourish great and free:
The dread and envy of them all.

(Chorus)

Still more majestic shalt thou rise,
More dreadful from each foreign stroke,
As the loud blast that tears the skies
Serves but to root thy native oak.

(Chorus)

Thee haughty tyrants ne'er shall tame;
All their attempts to bend thee down
Will but arouse thy generous flame,
But work their woe and thy renown.

(Chorus)

To thee belongs the rural reign;
Thy cities shall with commerce shine;
All thine shall be the subject main,
And every shore it circles, thine.

(Chorus)

The Muses, still with freedom found,
Shall to thy happy coasts repair.
Blest isle! with matchless beauty crowned,
And manly hearts to guard the fair.

(Chorus)

Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rule the waves!
Britons never, never, never shall be slaves.

Which composers have quoted the song?

Several composers have quoted Arne’s melody, including Beethoven, who used it in ‘Wellington’s Victory’, as well as for a set of variations for piano.

In 1837, Richard Wagner wrote a concert overture based on the theme, while Johann Strauss I quoted the entire song in his 1838 waltz ‘Huldigung der Königin Victoria von Grossbritannien’ (Homage to Queen Victoria of Great Britain). He also uses the British national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’ at the end of the piece.

Latest features

See more Latest features

Orchestra for the Earth perform under wind turbines to mark this year's Earth Overshoot Day

Orchestra performs Mozart under wind turbines to mark Earth Overshoot Day

3 hours ago

Videos

New Sherlock stamp

A double-handed violin bow? Philatelists spot an epic blunder on new Royal Mail Sherlock stamp

4 hours ago

Read notes quiz

How well can you read music? Only a true musician will score 98% in this quiz

19 hours ago

Lifestyle

Antonio Cadenas plays piano

101-year-old man with Alzheimer’s shows us all the eternal power of music

2 days ago

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Ivan Vasiliev

8 pulse-racing videos of male ballet dancers leaping very, very high.

3 days ago

More From ClassicFM

The creative industries, including music, theatre, visual arts and film production have been hardest hit by coronavirus in the UK.

Staggering 87 percent drop in advertised arts jobs, as COVID-19 decimates the industry

Coronavirus

Singing is no more risky than talking when it comes to spreading COVID-19, study shows

Singing is no more risky than talking when it comes to spreading COVID-19, study claims

Coronavirus

Forte Handbell Quartet

A completely mad handbell arrangement of The Hallelujah Chorus

Handel

Remembering George Walker (1922 – 2018)

Remembering George Walker, the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music
Violinist Ray Chen plays Vivaldi for two awestruck horses.

Violinist Ray Chen plays a beautiful serenade for two horses

Vivaldi

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Periods & genres

Occasions

Occasions

Moods

Moods

Instruments

Instruments