What time is Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, and what music and hymns will there be?

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

On Saturday, The Duke of Edinburgh will be memorialised and laid to rest at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Here’s the music we can expect to hear, and all the timings for Prince Philip’s funeral.

As funeral arrangements are gradually set in place for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, it appears many of the usual traditions, from hymn-singing to bugle-playing, will be a little different this year.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, music is expected to take less of a central role at the Duke’s memorial, compared to past royal funerals.

At his own request, the funeral will be a pared-down affair at the beautiful St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the chosen place for many royal services.

Here’s what to expect from Prince Philip’s funeral, from timings to music, and how to watch.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died aged 99. Picture: Getty

What time is Prince Philip’s funeral?

A Royal ceremonial funeral, rather than a state funeral, will take place for the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday 17 April at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The coffin will leave Windsor Castle at 2.40pm, and the procession will begin at 2.45pm. Buckingham Palace has said the funeral will begin with a national minute’s silence at 3pm, as the coffin is brought into St George’s Chapel.

Guests will be limited to 30, with only family members and close friends expected to attend.

Members of the public will not be able to pay their respects in person, but the funeral will be televised.

At the Duke’s request, the memorial service will focus on remembering his military ties and charity patronages. His body will lie in a closed chapel throughout the service.

What music will be at Prince Philip’s funeral?

Music will always play an important role at funerals – whether it’s a hymn to bring peace and calm, or perhaps a piece of music loved by the one being laid to rest.

The Royal Family has confirmed there will be music as the coffin approaches St George’s Chapel, but we are unlikely to hear choristers or brass players among the 30 guests.

It is unclear whether any hymns or music will be performed during the ceremony itself.

Royal commentator Eve Pollard told Channel 5 that Prince Philip held the naval hymn ‘Eternal Father, Strong to Save’, known for its final line ‘for those in peril on the sea’, very close to his heart.

If there weren’t a pandemic, Pollard said, this hymn would have likely been heard at the memorial. “Apparently Prince Philip was very keen for that naval hymn, ‘For those in peril on the Sea’,” she told Jeremy Vine.

“I think the idea of there being no music, no bugler, no choir, nothing to help the royal thought this would be very hard. Prince Philip himself said put me in a Land Rover and send me up to Windsor, that’s all I want.

“It is his dream of a very quiet funeral and it will be perhaps very special. I just think a bugler, a bit of music, a sound will be very important.”

Before the service, a band will play the National Anthem as the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried over to the chapel. A Royal Navy Piping Party will then pipe the ‘Still’, followed by the ‘Side’ as the coffin is taken up the West Steps. As the doors to the chapel close for the ceremony to begin, the party will pipe the ‘Carry On’.

What music have we heard at other royal funerals?

‘Jerusalem’ and ‘I Vow to Thee, My Country’ have been regular favourites at past royal funerals, the latter being heard at the memorial of Princess Diana.

When Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother died in 2002, we heard the hymns ‘Immortal, invisible, God only wise’ and ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’.

How can I watch Prince Philip’s funeral?

The funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh will be televised on national TV, at 3pm on Saturday 17 April.