Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures
9 April 2021, 18:08
Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99. Here’s a look at His Royal Highness’s life in pictures.
-
1947: Princess Elizabeth dances with her fiancé, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, at a ball in Edinburgh
-
1949: Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged six months
-
1951: The Duke of Edinburgh as Commander of the Frigate HMS Magpie
-
1953: Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony to crowds around Buckingham Palace after the Coronation
-
1957: The Duke of Edinburgh attends a soirée at Paris’ Palais Garnier in honour of his wife, Queen Elizabeth
-
1958: The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh meet a member of the Royal Ballet after the gala performance in celebration of the centenary of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
-
1960: The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh at The National Eisteddfod of Wales, a cultural festival of music, song and poetry
-
1991: The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh attend a White House State Dinner with opera singer Jessye Norman
-
2000: The Queen And Prince Philip in a Royal box at La Scala opera house
-
2002: Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh chat while watching a musical performance in the Abbey Gardens during her Golden Jubilee visit to Suffolk
-
2002: Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh sing hymns at St Paul’s Cathedral during a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee
-
2011: The Duke of Edinburgh listens to harpist Siobhan Armstrong play a traditional Irish harp during a tour at Trinity College in Dublin
-
2013: The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh watch a performance of a song from the musical ‘Guys and Dolls’ during a visit to the National Theatre
-
2015: The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
-
2021: A tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London