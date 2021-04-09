Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

9 April 2021, 18:08

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: PA

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99. Here’s a look at His Royal Highness’s life in pictures.

  1. 1947: Princess Elizabeth dances with her fiancé, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, at a ball in Edinburgh

    Princess Elizabeth dances with her fiancé, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, at a ball in Edinburgh (1947)
    Princess Elizabeth dances with her fiancé, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, at a ball in Edinburgh (1947). Picture: PA

  2. 1949: Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged six months

    Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged 6 months.
    Picture: PA

  3. 1951: The Duke of Edinburgh as Commander of the Frigate HMS Magpie

    1951: The Duke of Edinburgh as Commander of the Frigate HMS Magpie
    Picture: PA

  4. 1953: Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony to crowds around Buckingham Palace after the Coronation

    Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony to crowds around Buckingham Palace after the Coronation
    Picture: PA

  5. 1957: The Duke of Edinburgh attends a soirée at Paris’ Palais Garnier in honour of his wife, Queen Elizabeth

    1957: The Duke of Edinburgh attends a soirée at Paris’ Palais Garnier in honour of his wife, Queen Elizabeth
    Picture: Getty

  6. 1958: The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh meet a member of the Royal Ballet after the gala performance in celebration of the centenary of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden

    1958: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh meet a member of the Royal Ballet after the gala performance in celebration of the centenary of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.
    Picture: PA

  7. 1960: The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh at The National Eisteddfod of Wales, a cultural festival of music, song and poetry

    1960: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at The National Eisteddfod of Wales, a cultural festival of music, song and poetry.
    Picture: Getty

  8. 1991: The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh attend a White House State Dinner with opera singer Jessye Norman

    1991: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at WH State Dinner with opera singer Jessye Norman
    Picture: Getty

  9. 2000: The Queen And Prince Philip in a Royal box at La Scala opera house

    2000: The Queen And Prince Philip in a Royal box at La Scala opera house
    Picture: Getty

  10. 2002: Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh chat while watching a musical performance in the Abbey Gardens during her Golden Jubilee visit to Suffolk

    2002: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh chat while watching a musical performance in the Abbey Gardens during her Golden Jubilee visit to Suffolk
    Picture: Getty

  11. 2002: Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh sing hymns at St Paul’s Cathedral during a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee

    2002: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh sing hymns at St Paul's Cathedral during a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate The Queen's Golden Jubilee.
    Picture: PA

  12. 2011: The Duke of Edinburgh listens to harpist Siobhan Armstrong play a traditional Irish harp during a tour at Trinity College in Dublin

    2011: The Duke of Edinburgh listens to harpist Siobhan Armstrong play a traditional Irish harp during a tour at Trinity College in Dublin
    Picture: Getty

  13. 2013: The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh watch a performance of a song from the musical ‘Guys and Dolls’ during a visit to the National Theatre

    2013: The Queen and Prince Philip watch a performance of a song from the musical 'Guys and Dolls' during a visit to the National Theatre
    Picture: Getty

  14. 2015: The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall

    2015: The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
    Picture: PA

  15. 2021: A tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London

    2021: A tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London
    Picture: PA

