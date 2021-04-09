His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99. Picture: Donald McKague/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99 at Windsor this morning, following a short illness.

In May 2017 it was announced that The Duke of Edinburgh had decided, with full support of The Queen, to no longer carry out public engagements. Whilst he had recently suffered from a few illnesses, he had, for most of his life, enjoyed excellent health.

His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

Following a successful naval career during which he saw active service in the Second World War, The Duke of Edinburgh began to focus on his work in support of The Queen following her Accession in 1952.

In 2009 he became the longest serving British consort (companion to the Sovereign), a distinction previously held by Queen Charlotte, George III’s consort.

His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

His Royal Highness also had many interests which he pursued separately to his work with Her Majesty, including conservation, engineering, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award which he founded in 1956.

The Duke of Edinburgh was Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he continued to be associated after his retirement, although he no longer played an active role by attending engagements.

Though probably best known for founding The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme in 1956, His Royal Highness was also involved in the work of many more charities and organisations which reflected his wide-ranging interests in topics including conservation, sport, the military and engineering.

His Royal Highness Prince Philip with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
His Royal Highness Prince Philip with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty
