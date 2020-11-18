TikTok turns ‘Ratatouille’ into a full-blown Broadway musical, and we want to watch it

TikTok users have turned ‘Ratatouille’ into a full-blown Broadway musical. Picture: TikTok / danieljmertzlufft / fettuccinefettuqueen / tristanmichaelmcintyre

By Sian Moore

It started as a simple song, and now TikTokers across the globe have contributed music, choreography, set designs and even costume suggestions for a ‘Ratatouille’ musical.

When Em Jaccs posted an a cappella “love ballad” on TikTok for Remy the rat, the star of Disney’s 2007 hit Ratatouille, she found musical fame of Bernstein-and-Sondheim proportions.

Next thing she knew, her 15-second rendition sparked an international movement on the video-sharing app, inspiring theatre lovers across the world to collaborate.

Millions of views later, and after a series of creative “duets”, Jaccs’ song has paved the way for a full-blown Broadway production based on the fictitious rat’s culinary adventure.

Here’s how it happened...

Read more: 20 classical music TikToks to distract you from practising >

Like much of the meme-worthy content that populates the Internet, the sudden focus on Ratatouille came out of absolutely nowhere.

But, being a story about a rodent who becomes a great chef, the potential was always there. And Em Jaccs recognised that.

Read more: 16 classical music memes guaranteed to guilt you into practising >

She posted her auto-tuned ode in August, and like most of the wacky and obscure content that fuels TikTok, it went OFF.

Inspired by the creativity, originality and overall ~vibes~ of the brief video, at-home thespians jumped at the chance to orchestrate a stage-ready production.

First, additional vocals were added by @danieljmertzlufft.

“You need to imagine a FULL ensemble belting this out. Like 40 people,” the on-screen text reads.

Suddenly, Jaccs’ solo sounds ready for the big stage, thanks to the additional instrumentation and layered vocals.

Read more: Young composer inspires entire musical in a grocery store >

At this point, it seems pretty believable. Almost plausible that such a show could become a reality.

But, as most keen theatre-goers would argue, great choreography is crucial to any musical.

Enter dancer @tristanmichaelmcintyre...

Self-proclaimed “musician, composer and silly person” @fettuccinefettuqueen decided to take on the role of Remy’s troubled father for her entry.

Crafting a song dedicated to garbage, Gabbi donned homemade rat ears as she belted out the theatrical ballad.

It’s actually quite a bop.

Read more: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Phantom of the WAPera’ TikTok mashup confuses the world >

Still not convinced that this could be a legit musical?

Here are TikTokers @siswij, @shoeboxmusicals and @ardellyfoshelly to prove you wrong.

A playbill for the show you say? Jess Siswick has made it.

Captivating set design? Shoebox Musicals has designed one.

TikToker Ardell has even come up with costume ideas...

Clearly there’s an appetite for a Ratatouille-inspired musical out there.

Good luck getting “Remy the Ratatouille” out of your head...