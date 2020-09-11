This candlelit rendition of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’ is a heavenly choral experience

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

When music speaks directly to your soul…

This might be the most beautiful choral performance we’ve ever witnessed.

It comes from the incredible chamber choir Tenebrae, who a couple of years ago gathered at the historic St Bartholomew the Great Church in London to record a candle-lit performance of Gregorio Allegri’s ‘Miserere mei, Deus’, which translates as ‘Have mercy on me, God’.

Once heard, this piece is never forgotten. That soaring high C, along with that final moment where all comes together in nine-part polyphony, make it one of the most sublime pieces of choral music ever.

And the music – a setting of Psalm 51 – comes with its own curious history.

The Renaissance Italian composer wrote it for exclusive use at the Sistine Chapel during the Tenebrae services that precede Easter Day. With its exclusivity, came stories of mystique and wonder. ‘Miserere’, which could never leave the Vatican’s holy room, became known for its unwritten performance traditions and added ornamentation.

The divine 'Miserere mei, Deus'. Picture: Tenebrae

There’s also the fable of how we came to know the music today.

In 1770, the story goes, young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart arrived at the Vatican for Easter. Aged just 14, Mozart was quite taken with Michelangelo’s celebrated chapel, and perhaps unsurprisingly for the teenage prodigy, saw the historic secrecy of the score as a bit of musical challenge. When he returned to his lodgings, Mozart supposedly wrote the forbidden piece out from memory, perfectly and in its entirety.

Whether or not the story is true, we are immensely lucky to still be able to enjoy this piece today.

The Tenebrae choir’s version, which now has over 8m views on YouTube, is conducted by Nigel Short. During the coronavirus pandemic, the choir is asking for donations, so they can continue reaching audiences around the world.

Tenebrae singers. Picture: Tenebrae/YouTube

What are the lyrics and translation of Allegri’s Miserere?

Miserere mei, Deus

Have mercy on me, God

Secundum magnam misericordiam tuam

According to your great kindness

Et secundum multitudinem miserationum tuarum

And according to the multitude of your mercies,

Dele iniquitatem meam

Erase my iniquities

Amplius lava me ab iniquitate mea

Wash me completely from my iniquities

Et a peccato meo munda me

And cleanse me of my sins

Quoniam iniquitatem meam ego cognosco

For I know my iniquities

Et peccatum meum contra me est semper

And my sins are always before me

Tibi soli peccavi

To you alone, I have sinned

Et malum coram te feci

And done evil before you

Ut iustificeris in sermonibus tuis

That you may be fair in your speech

Et vincas cum iudicaris

And justified in your judgement

Ecce enim in iniquitatibus conceptus sum

Behold, I was conceived in iniquity

Et in peccatis concepit me mater mea

And in sin did my mother conceived me

Ecce enim veritatem dilexisti incerta

Behold, you desire truth in the inward parts

Et occulta sapientiae tuae manifestasti mihi

And you teach me wisdom in the hidden places

Asparges me hysopo et mundabor

Purify me with hyssop and I will be clean

Lavabis me et super nivem dealbabor

Wash me, and I will be whiter than snow

Auditui meo dabis Gaudium

Let me hear your joy and gladness

Et laetitiam exultabunt ossa humiliate

And my humble bones will rejoice

Averte faciem tuam a peccatis meis

Turn your face away from my sins

Et omnes iniquitates meas dele

And erase all of my iniquities

Cor mundum crea in me Deus

Create in me a pure heart, oh, God,

Et spiritum rectum innova in visceribus meis

And renew your right spirit within me

Ne proicias me a facie tua

Do not turn me away from your sight,

Et spiritum sanctum tuum ne auferas a me

And do not take your Holy Spirit from me

Redde mihi laetitiam salutaris tui

Return your gladness and salvation to me

Et spiritu principali confirma me

And uphold me with a willing spirit

Docebo iniquos vias tuas

I will teach sinners your way

Et impii ad te convertentur

And they will be converted unto you

Libera me de sanguinibus

Save me from blood,

Deus, Deus salutis meae

God, God of my salvation

Exultabit lingua mea iustitiam tuam

My tongue will praise of your righteousness

Domine labia mea aperies

Lord, open my lips

Et os meum adnuntiabit laudem tuam

And my mouth will sing your glory

Quoniam si voluisses sacrificium dedissem utique

Because you have not desired sacrifices

Holocaustis non delectaberis

For you don't delight in sacrifices, or I would do so

Sacrificium Deo spiritus contribulatus

Nor do you desire burnt offerings

Cor contritum et humiliatum

The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit

A broken and humble heart

Deus non spernet

God will not despise

Benigne fac Domine in bona voluntate tua Sion

Do well before the Lord in your good pleasure to Zion

Et aedificentur muri Hierusalem

And build the walls of Jerusalem

Tunc acceptabis sacrificium iustitiae

Then you accept the sacrifices of righteousness

oblationes et holocausta

In oblations and burnt offerings

Tunc inponent super altare tuum vitulos.

Then they will offer bulls on your altar.