Musician swaps his guitar strings for PIANO strings. How will it sound?

2 October 2020, 15:09 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 15:12

Piano and guitar strings
Piano and guitar strings. Picture: YouTube / Mattias Krantz

By Kyle Macdonald

Playing string swapsies on instruments, to find out how it sounds.

Ever wondered what would happen if you replaced an essential part of a perfectly fine instrument with something from another? Just how would it sound, for instance, if the guitar shared a bit more musical DNA with a piano?

Plucky Swedish musician Mattias Krantz wanted to find out how his guitar would sound with some strings right out of a piano. First, he cut the strings from his piano and then reinforced his instrument so it could hold the increased tension from the larger strings.

Read more: MILOŠ names his five all-time favourite guitar pieces >

Krantz then wound the strings onto his guitar, and the moment of truth was near. Things unraveled slightly, however, when he found the weighty strings exceedingly difficult to tune.

At first, he spent 25 minutes trying to tune his guitar, but then let the strings time to adapt to the new positioning. The guitarist said after four days they began to stay in tune.

Check out the process and how it all sounded below.

Krantz found that the new strings strummed adequately, but required a lot of pressure to depress on the fretboard. He ranked the overall experience 2/10. Harsh.

We actually reckon it sounded rather good – the more wieldy strings gave lots of buzz and action.

The strings of a Steinway grand piano
The strings of a Steinway grand piano. Picture: Getty

Given that Krantz now had a piano short of a few wires and some spare guitar strings to hand, you can guess what he did next. What goes around comes unwound...

But before you enjoy guitar strings fixed in a piano, here are some fun facts. There are over 230 strings in every piano and many notes have three resonating strings each, for added volume and richness of sound.

Each string in the piano is under a tension of up to 90kg, meaning that the instrument contains around 20 tonnes of tension. Which explains that heavy metal frame inside.

Here’s what it sounds like with a little swapsies....

