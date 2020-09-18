16 classical music memes guaranteed to guilt you into practising

18 September 2020, 10:38 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 11:09

TwoSet Violin practise
TwoSet Violin practise. Picture: TwoSet / Twitter

By Rosie Pentreath

If 2020 is good for anything, it’s freeing up time for that all-important musical ingredient – practice. If that’s not enough motivation in itself, these memes will be.

It’s tough being a musician. We all know the pull of Netflix or the desire to scroll TikTok, when we should really be practising those scales and arpeggios, or polishing that sonata.

Brace yourself for some truth-telling memes – ranging from inspirational, to low-key savage – to get you to resolve to apply the essential hours. For today at least.

  1. Practice makes perfect

    View this post on Instagram

    (via Sarah Anderson)

    A post shared by Classic FM (@classicfm) on

  2. Besides, it’s the only way you’re going to learn something like this:

    View this post on Instagram

    (via reddit.com/u/jaysuchak33)

    A post shared by Classic FM (@classicfm) on

  3. And get your rhythms down pat:

    View this post on Instagram

    (via Reddit / MarLouShoes)

    A post shared by Classic FM (@classicfm) on

  4. With familiarity, you can even do this:

  5. And close the gap on this

    View this post on Instagram

    (via @pianoomemes)

    A post shared by Classic FM (@classicfm) on

  6. Because it's easy to get distracted

    Classical music memes that will motivate you to practice during quarantine
    Classical music memes that will motivate you to practice during quarantine. Picture: via new-world-symphony.tumblr.com

  7. And dream that the grass is greener.

    Classical music memes that will motivate you to practice during quarantine
    Classical music memes that will motivate you to practice during quarantine. Picture: Instagram

  8. We know you can do better than this

    View this post on Instagram

    (via @bandmemes607)

    A post shared by Classic FM (@classicfm) on

  9. Be more like Tony

  10. Double stops > double taps

    Bach knows
    Bach knows. Picture: Social media

  11. TwoSet know about your procrastination

  12. And all roads lead to practice

    Don’t fight it.

    Practice, practice, practice.
    Practice, practice, practice. Picture: Via Joshua Wells / Odd Quartet

  13. You have the kit, so why not use it?

  14. Don’t be disheartened...

  15. It’s the perfectionist in you

  16. Just remember – it’s all worth it.

    Music will *always* make you feel better.

Now, go practise.

Latest humour

See more Latest humour

Opera or apple?

Quiz: Is it an opera or an apple?

1 day ago

Lifestyle

These musicians are playing their instruments while upside down

Musicians are playing their instruments while upside down, because why not?

2 days ago

Videos

Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage

Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage

4 days ago

Videos

Choir memes

19 classical music memes that only apply to self-professed choir nerds

7 days ago

Classical music TikToks

19 classical music TikToks to distract you from all the practice you should be doing

7 days ago

Videos

More From ClassicFM

Paul Harvey performs Bach

Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

Williams

Cat falls asleep inside piano as owner plays lullaby

Cat falls asleep inside piano to soothing lullaby, makes our hearts melt
Anna Netrebko has been hospitalised with COVID-19

Star soprano Anna Netrebko has been hospitalised with COVID-19

Anna Netrebko