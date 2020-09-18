16 classical music memes guaranteed to guilt you into practising

On Air Now
18 September 2020
If 2020 is good for anything, it’s freeing up time for that all-important musical ingredient – practice. If that’s not enough motivation in itself, these memes will be.
It’s tough being a musician. We all know the pull of Netflix or the desire to scroll TikTok, when we should really be practising those scales and arpeggios, or polishing that sonata.
Brace yourself for some truth-telling memes – ranging from inspirational, to low-key savage – to get you to resolve to apply the essential hours. For today at least.
Netflix and chill who? We only know practice and reflect. pic.twitter.com/vRZkvuYsBM— TwoSet Violin (@TwoSetViolin) September 11, 2020
Don’t fight it.
Music will *always* make you feel better.
Now, go practise.