Artist uses flute and clarinet to make an exquisite miniature ‘musical kitchen’

10 November 2020, 17:46 | Updated: 10 November 2020, 17:47

Tatsuya Tanaka's musical kitchen
Tatsuya Tanaka's musical kitchen. Picture: Instagram / Tatsuya Tanaka

By Kyle Macdonald

Woodwind instruments form an unlikely culinary scene, thanks to this small-scale creativity.

Here's an inspired musical creation from an acclaimed Japanese miniature artist that demands a closer look.

Tatsuya Tanaka's mini creations have created a storm on Instagram, with ultra close-up scenes of everyday objects from paperclips to iPhones and perfectly placed figurines, lit and photographed to perfection.

Read more: Artist brings historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings >

They are always so clever and striking, but in the last few days, a certain scene caught our musically-inclined eyes. Using the body and keys of a clarinet and flute, Tanaka recreated a bustling kitchen of a high-end French restaurant, complete with stovetops and hanging pots.

It's something very special, so take a peek. And tell the chef we like our Mozart concertos well done.

Tatsuya Tanaka, who terms himself a “miniature and resemblance artist”, focuses on using alternative items to recreate everyday scenes in miniature form.

While office stationery, vegetables and books have played a role in many of Tanaka's scenes, musical instruments and scores do feature prominently throughout. And who can blame him for having a soft-spot for the aesthetics of music?

Read more: This violin maker used lockdown to make the perfect miniature violins >

Here are a few other recent creations: a clarinet laundromat, cigarette packet piano, socially distanced score, and a mini jazz band.

You can see more on Tanaka's Instagram page and his ‘Miniature Calendar’ where you can follow a daily reveal of new pocket-sized creations images.

